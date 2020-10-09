Iowa State vs. Texas Tech at a glance

Texas Tech (1-2, 0-2) at Iowa State (2-1, 2-0)

Storylines: Iowa State, ranked 24th in the nation, is coming off a 37-30 victory over Oklahoma. Sophomore Breece Hall was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week for his efforts in the game and leads the league in rushing with 132 yards per game. The Cyclones have won the last four meetings with Texas Tech with the last loss coming in 2015 when Patrick Mahomes was the Red Raiders’ quarterback. Tech, as always, is very offense-oriented, scoring 37.3 points per game and giving up 42.3. Alan Bowman has thrown for 784 yards but junior Henry Columbi passed for 244 off the bench last week.