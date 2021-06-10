Iowa will sell beer, wine at Hawkeye home games

Iowa will join seven other Big Ten institutions in making beer and wine available for purchase at home football games this fall.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Thursday the creation of a pilot program to expand beer and wine sales at athletics facilities.

Beginning with the Hawkeyes’ home-opening football game against Indiana on Sept. 4, beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout Kinnick Stadium with the exception of concessions areas adjacent to student seating sections.

Fans attending basketball and wrestling events at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as well as baseball games at Banks Field and softball games at Pearl Field will also be included in what is being described as a pilot program during the 2021-22 school year.

Iowa has previously sold beer and wine in suite-level seating areas at Kinnick Stadium.

Director of athletics Gary Barta said development of the pilot program has been ongoing for some time now.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable game day environment,’’ Barta said in a statement. “While there is an opportunity for increased revenue, this decision was based on enhancing the fan experience and providing an additional amenity to our fans.’’