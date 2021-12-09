Iowa's Linderbaum captures Rimington Trophy as top center

Tyler Linderbaum accomplished a first Thursday without delivering a single snap.
The Iowa junior became the first Hawkeye to win the Rimington Trophy, the award honoring the top center in college football.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior from Solon, Iowa, was selected from a field of three finalists for the award, which chooses its winner based on the center who receives the most first-team votes on three All-American teams, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America.
"It is an honor to be recognized with the Rimington Trophy and to be the first Iowa Hawkeye to earn this honor," Linderbaum said.
He went on to thank his teammates, coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett and members of the Hawkeye staff for helping him develop his abilities as a center.
Linderbaum has started 34 games over the past three seasons in the middle of the Iowa offensive line after playing on the defensive line as a true freshman.
He has earned All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons and was named last week as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.
He is the fourth Big Ten player in the past six years to receive the Rimington, following Pat Elflein of Ohio State in 2016, Billy Price of Ohio State in 2017 and Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin in 2019.
A finalist for the Rimington in 2020, Linderbaum is one of three Hawkeyes to be a finalist for the honor. Bruce Nelson was one of three finalists in 2004 and Austin Blythe was a finalist in 2015.
"I feel very fortunate to represent Iowa football in joining a long list of outstanding players who have previously received this award," Linderbaum said. "We have enjoyed a very enjoyable season and I look forward to preparing for and competing in the Citrus Bowl with my coaches and teammates."
Linderbaum was a finalist for two other of college football's top prizes after helping lead Iowa to a 10-3 record and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Hawkeyes' first appearance since 2015.
He was one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Trophy, presented Wednesday night to Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan.
Linderbaum was also one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, awarded Thursday to Jordan Davis of Georgia.