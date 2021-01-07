Iowa's Nixon, ISU's Hall complete the sweep

After leading Iowa State to its first-ever victory in a New Year’s Six bowl last Saturday, a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, Hall leads the nation with 1,572 rushing yards and nine 100-yard rushing games. He ran for at least one touchdown in all 12 games ISU played.

Nixon and Hall were both among three finalists for individual awards won Thursday by Alabama players.

The Tide’s Alex Leatherwood was selected over Nixon as the recipient of the Outland Trophy presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, while Alabama’s Najee Harris was chosen over Hall for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s premier running back.

Linderbaum and Kolar were also among three finalists for national honors presented Thursday.

The Iowa sophomore was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the game’s top center and won by Alabama senior Landon Dickerson.

Kolar, a junior, was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, presented to the college football’s top tight end. Florida’s Kyle Pitts won that honor.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama had another big night, added to his collection of postseason honors by receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year as well as the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver.

