Iowa's Nixon, ISU's Hall complete the sweep

It’s unanimous.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall made it a clean sweep of first-team all-American honors for their work during the 2020 college football season, named Thursday night to the Walter Camp All-American team.
The Hawkeyes’ junior, selected as the Big Ten defensive player of the year, and the Cyclones’ sophomore, the Big 12 offensive player of the year, were both named as first-team choices for the fifth time on the five All-American teams used to determine consensus All-American recognition.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar were recognized as second-team picks.
Nixon is the ninth Iowa player to earn unanimous all-American honors and the first since linebacker Josey Jewell in 2017, while Hall is the first Iowa State player ever to earn first-team recognition all five organizations.
In addition to being named to the 131st Walter Camp team — the nation’s oldest All-American team — Nixon and Hall were selected for first-team honors by the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News following dominant seasons.
Nixon, who last week declared himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, led the Big Ten with 33 tackles for a loss, shared the conference lead with 5.5 sacks and matched the most tackles by a defensive lineman in the league with 41.
After leading Iowa State to its first-ever victory in a New Year’s Six bowl last Saturday, a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, Hall leads the nation with 1,572 rushing yards and nine 100-yard rushing games. He ran for at least one touchdown in all 12 games ISU played.
Nixon and Hall were both among three finalists for individual awards won Thursday by Alabama players.
The Tide’s Alex Leatherwood was selected over Nixon as the recipient of the Outland Trophy presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, while Alabama’s Najee Harris was chosen over Hall for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s premier running back.
Linderbaum and Kolar were also among three finalists for national honors presented Thursday.
The Iowa sophomore was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the game’s top center and won by Alabama senior Landon Dickerson.
Kolar, a junior, was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, presented to the college football’s top tight end. Florida’s Kyle Pitts won that honor.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama had another big night, added to his collection of postseason honors by receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year as well as the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver.