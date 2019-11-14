Eventually, all streaks must come to an end.
For the past four seasons, Zach Gadbury has been a fixture along the St. Ambrose offensive line. The senior hasn't missed a game in his career, getting ready to make his 39th — and final — career start when the Fighting Bees wrap up their season on the road Saturday against Robert Morris.
It should be his 40th start but the cancellation of the team's season opener against Trinity Bible College accounts for the odd number. However, it's not an accomplishment Gadbury takes lightly.
"It’s meaningful. A ring would have been a lot better, but this is something I’ll be able to hang my hat on when I’m done," he said. "I think it’s just a testament to the durability that I’ve got and the toughness that, I’d do anything for these guys out here, I’d do anything for these coaches and that’s something I signed on the dotted line for as soon as I got here."
Gadbury earned a spot on the offensive line during fall camp of his freshman year, something that's been a rarity under head coach Mike Magistrelli.
Not unexpectedly, there were some growing pains.
"I felt like a little kid out there sometimes," Gadbury said. "That’s something my mom and dad were constantly telling me, ‘Hey, you’re 18 years old, you’re playing against 21, 22-year-old men. There’s going to be a lot of growing pains but keep your head down, keep working, and never settle.’"
However, Gadbury was never in over his head and earned second team all-conference honors following that season. He's never not been on an all-conference team in his career, an honorable mention selection as a sophomore and then earning another second-team nod last year. Though most of his career has been at guard, he's also played at every position along the offensive line for the Bees.
"He didn't come in as this raw guy. He came in as a well-coached player coming in," Magistrelli said. "To grasp our system, start from Day 1 and then keep rolling, that continuity has been huge for us up front. ... He's never one to back down from a challenge or not have that team-first mentality."
Gadbury has had to battle through injuries to keep the streak intact. He's played the last two seasons with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, something he plans to have surgically repaired after this season. He injured the MCL in his right knee during fall camp this season, and tore a tendon in his pinkie against St. Francis (Ind.).
But there was never a thought of missing a game — quite the contrary.
"I think after everything, all the injuries and everything I’ve been through mentally and physically, I wouldn’t change anything," Gadbury said. "I’d come here and play four years, play 39 out of 39 games and I’d do it all over again if I had the chance."
In fact, since making varsity as a sophomore at Tolono Unity, Gadbury has never missed a start, a streak that will reach 75 games on Saturday.
He's the only senior lineman on the roster this year and never shied away from a leadership role, having been a team captain since his sophomore season.
"If you asked me who was the leader of this football team, it would be Zach Gadbury," Magistrelli said. "He's the one that sets the tone, not only for the offense, but for the team. He's the guy that isn't afraid to speak his mind, is willing to step up and take on some leadership responsibilities and ownership. He's the guy teammates look to."
Gadbury will look to parlay that leadership ability into his next venture, one he hopes keeps him at St. Ambrose. He has already discussed taking a graduate assistant spot as an offensive line coach with the Bees next year, something Magistrelli thinks could be a great fit.
"To me, if there's a no-brainer hire, it's him," Magistrelli said. "He's a guy that knows the program inside and out, and he's coaching now as a senior. He just won't have the pads on next year."
The opportunity is something Gadbury eagerly hopes can come about, and he has high praise for the younger crop of linemen the Bees have moving forward.
"I think the group they’re going to have next year might be one of the best offensive lines in the country. I’m saying that, not from a St. Ambrose football player but from someone who loves the game of football and knows the game of offensive line," he said. "I’m excited to see what they can do next year. … It would be an honor to me if I could coach those guys next year."
But that's still down the road and Gadbury's attention is on Robert Morris. After seven years of never missing a game, Gadbury now knows that whatever the outcome on Saturday, his playing career will finally come to an end.
"I’m going to strap it up and it’s going to be the hardest game I've ever played in," he said. "I can guarantee you that, I can guarantee every single guy that and I know the rest of the seniors will feel the same way.
"I’m going to remember the struggles, the ups and downs. I’ll remember every single guy I’ve played alongside. I’ll remember my mom and dad, walking out of the stands after every single game. Family to me is the most important thing and if I can make my mom, dad and brother happy, everything is good."