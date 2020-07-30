Issues complex, Iowa president promises change

IOWA CITY — There is nothing easy about the complexity of issues facing the Iowa football program.
Many can be found within the final report of the Kansas City-based law firm hired to dissect claims of racial inequities within the program.
Its 26 pages are filled with results from 111 interviews that were part of the independent investigation and they illustrate a need to improve the culture of the program and create a more inclusive environment for student-athletes of all races.
That’s a change University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld is mandating.
"It is clear that the climate and culture must and will change within our football program," Harreld said Thursday in response to the release of the report. "Our student-athletes must have the ability to be themselves, and we cannot and will not tolerate a systemic process that inhibits authenticity."
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Harreld has been adamant about that since the point in time when former Hawkeyes raised issues about racial disparities within the program.
"Bruce is somebody who tells it like it is," Barta said at an afternoon news conference. “The first time he started to hear about where this was headed, he expected me and Kirk (Ferentz, the Iowa football coach) to handle it appropriately."
Barta said the charge from Harreld was direct.
"Don’t try to sugarcoat it. Let’s find out where the issues are, and let’s fix them," Barta recalled. "He’s been very supportive of Kirk remaining as the leader. That was a conversation I had with him early on, and he didn’t waver on that. His expectations are that this better get better, it better improve."
The report gets into the challenges presented.
While several current Black players said they had not been treated differently because of race, they suggested that others may have had different experiences.
Most coaches interviewed said they had received no complaints from players about being treated differently based on race, but a current student-athlete said when the allegations came out last month he had “a sigh of relief when everyone started to write what he was feeling.’’
A number of former players said Black players received harsher penalties for similar infractions of team rules.
One alleged he was kicked out of practice, yelled at and required to do 10 hours of community service for spitting on the turf during practice.
"This players’ recollection was supported by a former coach and two current players who witnessed the incident and observed white players engaging in similar behavior without punishment," the report stated.
"In contrast, one former player and one coach said white players were also disciplined for spitting on the turf."
The report also gets into allegations by former players that Black players were subjected to more frequent drug tests than white players, something that was not supported by data upon review.
Selection for drug tests is random and if a player tests positive or produces a diluted sample, that player can be tested again.
Data revealed that of the three players tested three times during the 2019-20 academic year, two were white.
Barta said a review of policies and procedures for drug testing revealed no need for a change, while Ferentz has said testing will no longer take place in the football facility and be moved to a facility elsewhere on campus.
Those are among multisided issues Harreld said will be addressed.
"We have identified the issues, we have and will continue to address personnel matters and we have started and will continue the needed change in our football program," Harreld said.
