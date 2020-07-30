Issues complex, Iowa president promises change

Barta said the charge from Harreld was direct.

"Don’t try to sugarcoat it. Let’s find out where the issues are, and let’s fix them," Barta recalled. "He’s been very supportive of Kirk remaining as the leader. That was a conversation I had with him early on, and he didn’t waver on that. His expectations are that this better get better, it better improve."

The report gets into the challenges presented.

While several current Black players said they had not been treated differently because of race, they suggested that others may have had different experiences.

Most coaches interviewed said they had received no complaints from players about being treated differently based on race, but a current student-athlete said when the allegations came out last month he had “a sigh of relief when everyone started to write what he was feeling.’’

A number of former players said Black players received harsher penalties for similar infractions of team rules.

One alleged he was kicked out of practice, yelled at and required to do 10 hours of community service for spitting on the turf during practice.