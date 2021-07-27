ISU AD: Conference issues won't be solved 'anytime soon'

AMES — The news that the college sports world had been expecting for a week arrived Tuesday.

Texas and Oklahoma formally requested membership in the SEC. It’s expected that both will be voted into the conference.

As of Tuesday, both Texas and Oklahoma have said they plan to honor their current grant of media rights, which runs through the 2024-25 season.

“We will face these challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement released by the Big 12.

Late Monday, Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen and Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard released a video expressing their disappointment with Oklahoma and Texas as well as lightly detailing the next steps for Iowa State.

“I encourage our fans, although it is fun and interesting to get caught up in all of the rumors, that this is one more time where we need to take a step back and have patience,” Pollard said. “We need to understand that this isn’t going to be solved anytime soon.”