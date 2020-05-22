ISU AD focused entirely on football right now

"But why we care about them is because we want them to be able to be here this fall to compete, and their ability to be here this fall to compete is contingent upon football playing. If football can’t play and we can’t have fans in the stands, the financial hit is so significant that it will impact those other sports."

Pollard admitted he can’t go anywhere these days without being asked pointed questions about a season that is still more than three months away.

At this point, he is fairly optimistic that there will be football.

"Clearly, we have some hurdles we need to overcome by getting the football team back, getting them into football activities and then be able to go through fall practice before we go live in September," he said. "But I fully suspect that Sept. 5 we’ll be playing a football game in Jack Trice Stadium.

"The challenge that we’re going to have as it stands today is: Where are we going to be as a society, both in what the leaders of our state are going to be willing to allow and what our fans going to be willing to do?"

Unless social distancing guidelines change drastically, it is likely schools might only be able to play in stadiums at 50% capacity. That would mean no more than 30,000 fans in Jack Trice.