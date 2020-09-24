ISU again plans to open Jack Trice gates to fans

With a significant drop in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus and in adjoining Story County, Iowa State will allow fans to attend its next home football game.
The Cyclones are scheduled to face Oklahoma on Oct. 3 and after playing a season opener at Jack Trice Stadium without fans in the stands, ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard announced Thursday that university officials have approved plans to allow around 15,000 fans to attend the game.
Kickoff for the game remains undetermined until after this week's games have been played but has been narrowed down to either 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.
The 15,000 figure university officials have agreed upon is less than 25 percent of the stadium’s 61,500-seat capacity.
Pollard indicated the number of fans is workable after a significant number of fans chose to opt out of their season tickets when given that choice last month when ISU announced that it would not allow fans at its Sept. 12 opener against Louisiana.
Iowa State had initially expected to allow 25,000 fans to attend games this season, but chose to ban all fans after positivity rates for the coronavirus reached 33% on campus on Aug. 30.
The 10-day rolling average on campus had declined to 4% as of Tuesday, while the 14-day positivity rate in Story County has declined from 22% on Sept. 1 to 8% on Wednesday.
In addition to monitoring those numbers, Iowa State officials consulted with Dr. Chris Hostler of the Infection Control Education for Major Sports group, an independent organization operated by two Duke University infectious-disease doctors, about safe ways to proceed.
Hostler and his group have been working with NFL teams, the NFL Players Association and the Big 12.
Pollard said Iowa State staff members have consulted with the Kansas City Chiefs, who played in front of a crowd of 17,000 in their opener at Arrowhead Stadium, and with other Big 12 schools to discuss game-day operations in their venues.
“The safety of all participants and fans remains our top priority,’’ Pollard wrote in an open letter announcing the decision. “We have thoroughly discussed many mitigation options.’’
That includes allowing no general admission seating.
All fans will have an assigned seat to provide for efficient contact tracing if necessary, using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels to determine seat locations that will be assigned with improved social distancing.
ISU also announced that Jr. Cyclone Club hillside seating will be eliminated for the remainder of the season and will refund ticket purchases for all individuals who purchased Jr. Cyclone Club hill passes.
Capacity in the student section will be limited to 1,000 fans, with access to various areas restricted to create space between groups.
All ISU students will be refunded the price of season tickets they purchased and Iowa State athletics will conduct a random drawing among students who kept their tickets to determine which students will receive complimentary tickets to the Oklahoma game.
Future student attendance will be determined based on compliance with university social gathering policies at the Oklahoma game.
A number of mitigation efforts will be mandated and failure to comply will result in the individual being denied access to the stadium or removed from the stadium.
Fans who are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19 are encouraged to not attend the game.
Individuals are asked to park their vehicles, gather game gear and walk directly to the stadium for entrance. Tailgating will not be allowed on university property before or after games and fans are asked to avoid gathering in parking lots to socialize.
All fans are asked to wear face coverings once they exit their vehicles and coverings will be required at all times for all fans.
Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and fans are asked to avoid crowding at entry gates, remain in their seats as much as possible during the game and sit in assigned seats to help maintain social distancing.
