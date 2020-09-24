ISU again plans to open Jack Trice gates to fans

Capacity in the student section will be limited to 1,000 fans, with access to various areas restricted to create space between groups.

All ISU students will be refunded the price of season tickets they purchased and Iowa State athletics will conduct a random drawing among students who kept their tickets to determine which students will receive complimentary tickets to the Oklahoma game.

Future student attendance will be determined based on compliance with university social gathering policies at the Oklahoma game.

A number of mitigation efforts will be mandated and failure to comply will result in the individual being denied access to the stadium or removed from the stadium.

Fans who are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19 are encouraged to not attend the game.

Individuals are asked to park their vehicles, gather game gear and walk directly to the stadium for entrance. Tailgating will not be allowed on university property before or after games and fans are asked to avoid gathering in parking lots to socialize.

All fans are asked to wear face coverings once they exit their vehicles and coverings will be required at all times for all fans.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and fans are asked to avoid crowding at entry gates, remain in their seats as much as possible during the game and sit in assigned seats to help maintain social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.