ISU changes course, will ban fans at opener

Two days after unveiling detailed plans to welcome 25,000 fans to its football season opener, Iowa State has decided to not allow any fans inside Jack Trice Stadium for its Sept. 12 game against Louisiana.
ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard said Wednesday the decision to reverse initial plans was made by ISU president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, who had initially signed off on plans jointly developed by Iowa State administration and leaders in the ISU athletics department.
“President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision,’’ Pollard said in a statement announcing the change. “As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.’’
Pollard indicated that Wintersteen had over the weekend given a working group made up of administrative representatives from the university and athletics approval to move forward with plans that had been jointly developed throughout the summer to facilitate crowds at games during a fall season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan included limiting attendance to 25,000 at 61,500-seat Jack Trice Stadium, using social distancing guidelines to spread the crowd out through the facility.
It also banned tailgating before and after games on university-owned property and required all spectators to wear face coverings from the time they entered the stadium until after they left the facility to help mitigate the coronavirus.
Pollard said he will back Wintersteen’s decision to not allow fans at the opener.
“Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different,’’ Pollard said. “We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.’’
The decision to not allow fans follows a marked increase in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Story County following the return of students to the Ames campus.
The State of Iowa lists Story County having a 22.7-percent positivity rate for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, more than double the statewide rate of 11.1 percent.
Recent testing of ISU student-athletes and staff members has shown opposite results recently.
Iowa State reported a 2.77-percent positivity rate among 289 tests last week and has maintained a 3.09-percent positivity rate in the 1,652 tests administered since testing started on June 8.
Pollard said the decision Wednesday impacts only the Cyclones’ 11 a.m. season opener next week, a game that will be televised by ESPN.
“Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games if it can be done safely,’’ Pollard said. “Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.’’
Pollard said a decision regarding fans for the second of Iowa State’s six home games, an Oct. 3 game against Oklahoma, will be made a later date.
ISU’s plans for the 2020 season included limiting crowds to season ticket holders.
In making Wednesday’s announcement, Iowa State gave those season ticket holders a chance to opt out of their 2020 season tickets through a link in the story announcing the decision at cyclones.com.
