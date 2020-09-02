ISU changes course, will ban fans at opener

Pollard said he will back Wintersteen’s decision to not allow fans at the opener.

“Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different,’’ Pollard said. “We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.’’

The decision to not allow fans follows a marked increase in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Story County following the return of students to the Ames campus.

The State of Iowa lists Story County having a 22.7-percent positivity rate for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, more than double the statewide rate of 11.1 percent.

Recent testing of ISU student-athletes and staff members has shown opposite results recently.

Iowa State reported a 2.77-percent positivity rate among 289 tests last week and has maintained a 3.09-percent positivity rate in the 1,652 tests administered since testing started on June 8.

Pollard said the decision Wednesday impacts only the Cyclones’ 11 a.m. season opener next week, a game that will be televised by ESPN.