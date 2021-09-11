ISU coach said inability to beat Iowa is 'a Matt Campbell issue'

Someone did some deep, deep research and found that in 140 games against ranked teams over the past 40 years, this was the first time Iowa State actually was favored against a ranked team.

When it all evaporated in the mid-September heat, it had to be a bitter pill for Cyclone backers to swallow.

"I get it …," Campbell said. "That’s not our kids’ issue. It’s a Matt Campbell issue. … I can understand (the fans’) disappointment. I think we and the players feel that same disappointment."

Senior defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike, one of only three ISU players made available to the media following the game, sprung that old "It’s just one loss" line on reporters, but admitted it was hard to lose to the Hawkeyes again.

"We always seem to beat ourselves when we get to this moment," he said. "But just us in the locker room, we couldn't care less about how people feel."

In truth, none of the Iowa State players or even Campbell seemed totally crushed by the defeat. None of them — to borrow an old Hayden Fry idiom — looked as though someone had shot their dog.

They held their heads up and answered all the questions thoughtfully even though you got the feeling they may have been biting their tongues just a bit.