ISU FOOTBALL: DL Isaiah Lee plans to put strong final stamp on senior season

AMES — It means a lot at Iowa State to wear the number 58. Just ask fifth-year senior defensive lineman Isaiah Lee, who spoke about it three weeks before he was tabbed as the latest Cyclone to don those digits in honor of the late Curtis Bray.

He praised Spencer Benton, who wore the 58 when Lee was a freshman.

He lauded Ray Lima, who did the same in 2019.

He reminisced about the Denver Broncos’ Enyi Uwazurike, who wore the number the past two seasons.

“I think his last season, he put a final stamp on that,” Lee said. “He made a great thing for showing (what) the 58’s (about).”

Now it’s Lee’s turn to honor Bray, a former Iowa State defensive line coach, who died of a pulmonary embolism in 2014. One Cyclone has worn his former jersey number ever since, starting with Cory Morrissey that same season.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Lee said.

Bray passed away just as ISU was beginning to build depth on the D-line. He helped usher that era in — and Lee and preseason All-American defensive end Will McDonald plan to ensure the position group continues to be a strength for the Cyclones.

“It’s great to have Isaiah and Will as those two kingpins back there of guys that have (had) high-end success on the defensive line,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said.

McDonald, of course, is the Cyclones’ all-time sacks leader with 29 such stops — and is firmly established as one of the best edge rushers in the game.

Lee’s college career has been more of a slow and steady climb, but he’s well-positioned to put a sterling final stamp of his own on it this fall.

“He’s had a great offseason,” ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “Tremendous offseason.”

But Lee and McDonald can’t erase the impact of Uwazurike’s departure, nor the graduation of solid contributors such as Zach Petersen.

That’s where less experienced, but versatile players such as J.R. Singleton, Tyler Onyedim, Minnesota transfer M.J. Anderson, Blake Peterson and Joey Petersen come in.

Singleton, a redshirt sophomore, played in 11 games last season and notched two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Onyedim is a redshirt freshman. Anderson, a junior, has one career sack. Peterson and Petersen have played primarily on special teams, but all five of the aforementioned players possess the ability to flex inside or outside, at nose or on the edge.

“We do have the depth,” Rasheed said. “What we don’t have is that game experience. We’re not gonna know. We’re hoping if we can get the game experience early and then late — when you really need the rotation — those guys can provide the rotation and we can have longevity through the season.”

Lee has become a “longevity” guy because of good conditioning and mastering the craft of crashing into the offensive line. It’s part art, part science; rooted in brute force, but boosted by brainpower.

“He’s done an outstanding job of taking care of his body,” Rasheed said. “He knows his rep count is gonna get higher, so he’s given himself a chance to play harder longer in that aspect. And as far as his football IQ, he’s one of the better guys I’ve been around.”

Now he’s one of the privileged few to wear the No. 58 — and it fits him perfectly.

“Let’s put it all together,” Lee said, “and see what we have this season.”