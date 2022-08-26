ISU FOOTBALL: Variety is the key for offensive line, which is down a starter

AMES — Long drives with his dad fueled Iowa State University offensive tackle Jake Remsburg’s appreciation for a broad variety of musical styles.

“We play everything,” their favorite station blared.

Remsburg — when healthy — kind of does the same.

“I like music in general,” the former West Des Moines Valley High School standout said. “Whatever I’m feeling.”

Lately, that would likely translate to the blues, as Remsburg is “day-to-day” according to offensive line coach Jeff Myers because of a lower-body injury. It’s a tough break for Remsburg and the Cyclones’ O-line in general, as he’s been one the program’s most impressive tackles when healthy.

“We’re hoping that we can get him in a position when he can be back on the field for the first game,” Myers said.

The faint silver lining to the situation? It is allowing ISU to discover and develop needed depth.

So backup Grant Treiber, a 6-6, 315-pound junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., has been working with the No. 1 unit.

“(He’s) put some really good days together and that’s exciting,” Myers said.

The Cyclones lost three starters from last season’s offensive line, but their de facto bandleader Trevor Downing has shifted to center to anchor the group. Experienced guard Darrell Simmons also returns as does versatile Jarrod Hufford, who filled in at tackle at times last season when Remsburg and others were banged up. Hufford hopes to settle in at left guard.

“(The coaches) all feel like that’s my home,” said Hufford, the 6-5, 314-pound redshirt junior. “Moving Trevor down to center — we’re looking good in our current organization.”

It’s hoped, of course, that will include Remsburg again in the near future, but his fellow projected starting tackle is getting a lot of well-deserved attention, too.

Tyler Miller, a 6-9, 316-pound former Greene County star from Scranton, made his first career start in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson, and by all accounts has made great progress since.

“Tyler came in with just tremendous raw ability,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “I remember going and watching him play basketball as a junior and watching him play football his senior year and you were just enamored with this young man that was long, tall, athletic and he could really just run. At that position group — and I’ve talked a lot about it — there’s no quick fix. To be a great offensive lineman, it takes time. And Tyler, I would say even for some of the linemen that we’ve had, has expedited the progress because of his natural God-given ability.”

Miller can clearly “play everything” if he continues to develop both on the field and in the film room, so the Cyclones feel good about their offensive line, especially when Remsburg returns to help set the tone.

“It’s been good for us to get an opportunity to get some of those guys some reps with the first-team guys, and work in different people together and move some people around,” ISU offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “So obviously we’re not happy about (Remsburg’s injury), but I think long-term, it gives us a better idea of what else is out there.”

It all starts with Downing, who sets the tempo and ensures everyone’s in tune.

“He knows all the plays,” Hufford said. “Nothing’s really changed for him except snapping.”