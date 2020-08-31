ISU plans for 25,000 at fall football games

All fans have been reassigned new seating locations for the 2020 season and it is critical for fans to sit in those seats to ensure proper social distancing. Fans are also being encouraged to remain in their seats as much as possible

In his letter, Pollard wrote that university officials chose to allow fans to attend in part because they believe that Cyclone fans would adhere to the requested mitigation efforts, beginning with staying away from the game if they are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19.

He indicated he sent the letter out to ask for fans’ support in creating a safe environment while providing the Iowa State team with a home-field advantage.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic,’’ Pollard wrote. “In order for our plans to succeed, we need full buy-in from everyone.’’

In an attachment, Pollard illustrated how the coronavirus situation is already impacting Iowa State’s budget even with the Big 12 planning to move forward with a fall football season.