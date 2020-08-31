ISU plans for 25,000 at fall football games

Iowa State unveiled plans to welcome approximately 25,000 fans to Jack Trice Stadium for the Cyclones’ Sept. 12 football opener against Louisiana.
The plan announced Monday morning by director of athletics Jamie Pollard in a letter to Cyclone fans indicates that attendance will be limited to fans who have already purchased ISU season tickets and it includes a detailed list of mitigation measures that will be required.
“If our mitigation actions are successful, we will allow all season ticket purhcasers to attend the Oklahoma game Oct. 3. However, if we determine that mitigation measures were not followed adequately at the first game, we will have no fans at future games,’’ Pollard wrote.
The mitigation efforts include a ban on tailgating on university-owned property including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to those lots and a face covering requirement for all individuals from the time they leave their vehicles until they return to their vehicles.
Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion, park their vehicle, gather game gear and walk directly to the stadium entrances.
Spectators are being asked to respect social distancing desires of others and avoid crowding at entrances and take their time while leaving the facility.
All fans have been reassigned new seating locations for the 2020 season and it is critical for fans to sit in those seats to ensure proper social distancing. Fans are also being encouraged to remain in their seats as much as possible
In his letter, Pollard wrote that university officials chose to allow fans to attend in part because they believe that Cyclone fans would adhere to the requested mitigation efforts, beginning with staying away from the game if they are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19.
He indicated he sent the letter out to ask for fans’ support in creating a safe environment while providing the Iowa State team with a home-field advantage.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic,’’ Pollard wrote. “In order for our plans to succeed, we need full buy-in from everyone.’’
In an attachment, Pollard illustrated how the coronavirus situation is already impacting Iowa State’s budget even with the Big 12 planning to move forward with a fall football season.
Pollard expects ISU to incur a budget deficit of approximately $17.5 million for the fiscal year which started on July 1, a shortfall which will be funded by accessing unrestricted resources held by the Iowa State athletics department and the university.
Plans include temporary use of unrestricted university funds to be repaid by the athletics department.
Pollard’s budget plan is based on six home football games being played, anticipates a delayed start to the winter sports season resulting in fewer home games and less television revenue and includes a 10-percent salary reduction for athletics department employees and a 20-percent cut in operating budgets.
The plan includes estimating no attendance-related revenue for any sport other than football and approximately $2 million in COVID testing expenditure for student-athletes and staff.
