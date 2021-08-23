ISU solid at receiving spots but could always use more help

“What Tarique brings to the table is a guy who can threaten people vertically,” Scheelhaase said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us at multiple positions. It’s great to have him back and he brings a whole lot of experience to the receiver room just knowing the game and understanding defenses.”

Head coach Matt Campbell said during media day that this fall has been the healthiest Milton has ever been. He is up to 200 pounds and Campbell is hoping that the added weight will make Milton more durable.

The third receiver will come down to Shaw and Joe Scates, who are both juniors.

Scates was a four-star recruit who hadn’t quite figured it out but Campbell and Scheelhaase have been happy with how Scates has performed this fall.

“The progress Joe Scates made throughout the season last year, I was really happy with,” Scheelhaase said. “Couple that with the off season he’s had and we’re really encouraged with where he’s at. He’s done a really good job of coming with a workman’s-like attitude. You can see he’s older and more mature now. I’m excited about where he’s at.”