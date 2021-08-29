ISU special teams hit

Kickoffs are often seen as some of the most dangerous plays in a game, so who knows if the coaches will oblige Hall’s request to be the kick returner. But it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him back there situationally.

If Iowa State is in a tie game or down by a touchdown in the second half and needs to flip momentum and get good field position, it would make sense to put Hall back there if he can break off a big return.

“If Breece can help the football team by returning kicks, that’s what he’s looking to do,” Scheelhaase said. “I don’t know that we’d put him as an upback on punt but if we can get the ball in his hands in the kick return game, that’s a great opportunity for him to display what he does best.”

The Cyclones are looking at a few other options as kick returners as well.

True freshmen Jaylin Noel, Deon Silas and Eli Sanders have all been back there during fall camp as has First-Team All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

Noel is a receiver like Hutchinson while Silas and Sanders are both running backs.

Noel seems to be the one who has impressed the staff the most during fall camp.