ISU-TCU at a glance

TCU Iowa St Football

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by TCU safety Innis Gaines (6) during last year's game between the two teams, won by the Cyclones 49-24.

 AP

Iowa State (0-1) at TCU (0-0)

Basics: 12:30 p.m., Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)

Storylines: This is the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. ... TCU leads the series 8-3, but ISU has won two of the last three meetings including last year's 49-24 victory. ... Iowa State opened the season two weeks ago with a 31-14 home loss to Louisiana. The Cyclones outgained the Ragin' Cajuns 303-272, but gave up a 95-yard kickoff return and an 83-yard punt return for touchdowns. ... Quarterback Brock Purdy had one of the least productive games of his ISU career, completing 16 of 35 passes for 145 yards. ... TCU is making its season debut after having its first game canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Horned Frogs’ program. ... TCU’s Gary Patterson is one of the longest tenured head coaches in the country. He is 172-70 in his 21st year at the school.

