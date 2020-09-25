ISU-TCU at a glance

Iowa State (0-1) at TCU (0-0)

Storylines: This is the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. ... TCU leads the series 8-3, but ISU has won two of the last three meetings including last year's 49-24 victory. ... Iowa State opened the season two weeks ago with a 31-14 home loss to Louisiana. The Cyclones outgained the Ragin' Cajuns 303-272, but gave up a 95-yard kickoff return and an 83-yard punt return for touchdowns. ... Quarterback Brock Purdy had one of the least productive games of his ISU career, completing 16 of 35 passes for 145 yards. ... TCU is making its season debut after having its first game canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Horned Frogs’ program. ... TCU’s Gary Patterson is one of the longest tenured head coaches in the country. He is 172-70 in his 21st year at the school.