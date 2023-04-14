AMES — Zach Lovett just wants to fit in.

The 6-2, 230-pound Iowa State transfer linebacker isn’t one to boast, nor tout an array of strengths he may or may not possess.

He’s intent to learn, adapt and produce accordingly — and he’s leaned on a valuable mentor in the process: Former Cyclones standout O’Rien Vance.

“I just add another dawg on the field to be honest,” said Lovett, who played primarily on special teams last season at Missouri before transferring to ISU at the winter break. “A guy like (Vance) coming in to be there, to try to step into his shoes along with everyone else there, really just add another dawg to the field and add to what they already have going.”

For Cyclone linebackers, that means doing just about everything.

Vance battled injuries throughout his career, but still finished among the top-10 in program history in sacks. Other recent stars at the position such as Mike Rose and Jake Hummel set or tied program records for starts (Rose, 49) or game played (63, Hummel). Those future pros also set the stage for Vance’s solid senior season as well as the emergence of Gerry Vaughn, who anchors ISU’s linebacker group this season.

“(There’s) a lot to depth there,” Cyclone defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “A lot of bodies. I think that group has done a good job. A couple of those guys (are) moving into some different spots, but it’s been a good group. Very competitive as well.”

That’s why Lovett’s content to simply be one of the “dawgs.” Vaughn leads the pack, but several younger players who gained vital experience last season such as Will McLaughlin, Myles Mendeszoon and Carson Willich are poised to pile up higher snap counts, as well.

Add in Lovett — a player ISU head coach Matt Campbell and his staff recruited out of high school — and former Iowa Western transfer Jacob Ellis, who missed most of last season because of injury, and linebacker could continue to be a segment of strength for the Cyclones’ defense.

“The way people are here, it was kind of a quick transition to feeling like I knew everybody,” Lovett said. “I never really felt like I was alone or anything like that.”

Those existing relationships helped Lovett ease into life a ISU initially, but he also took the time to learn about his teammates. He scoured the Cyclones’ website, clicking on players and reading their bios.

“I looked at everybody to be honest,” the former Melbourne, Fla. standout said. “Truthfully, I kind of had my mind made up once I got in communication after entering the portal. There were still some things in the back of my head, but I know (ISU) was definitely a very high possibility. So I started looking at stuff to see who I’d playing with and what stuff would be looking like.”

For now, that’s wide open — and that suits Lovett just fine.

“The standard is we’re gonna have to to do our job and perform at a high level,” Lovett said. “Everyone’s on the same page and (linebackers coach Tyson Veidt) makes it very clear that we’re going to keep stacking days and keep working toward the standard that I feel like is set over the whole (of) Cyclone football in general.”