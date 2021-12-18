ISU's Hall entering NFL draft

Iowa State two-time consensus All-American tailback Breece Hall faced a big decision after his team’s 48-14 post-Thanksgiving win over TCU.

Saturday afternoon, Hall announced that decision in an Instagram post.

“After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft,” Hall wrote. “While this decision has not been easy, playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine. I know that Cyclone nation will support me and this decision. I am excited and grateful for this next step in my life.”

Hall is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s top-rated running back for the 2022 draft.

The Cyclones face No. 19 Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla.

Hall is the Cyclones all-time leader in scoring with 336 points. He also owns career marks in total touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50). The latter number ranks fourth all-time in Big 12 history.

The junior from Wichita, Kan., led the conference in rushing yards per game this season (122.7) and set a new NCAA FBS record by rushing for at least one touchdown in 24 consecutive games.