ISU's NFL prospects show their versatility

At Iowa State, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Soehner was the Cyclones' de facto blocking tight end while Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen got the more glamorous pass-catching roles.

Soehner described it as doing the dirty work.

“Man, that’s just kind of what I do,” Soehner said. “If there’s a job that's typically labeled as ‘unfavorable’ in the football world, then that’s the kind of job for me. If the coach is like, ‘Man, who do we have to do this?’ That’s always been my job — that’s my thing.

“Now, I honestly get more publicity out of college than I ever did in college. I wasn’t the star with the name everywhere, I just contributed to the team.”

But on Tuesday, he wanted to show he wasn’t just a blocking tight end who did the dirty work.