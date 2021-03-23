ISU's NFL prospects show their versatility

AMES — Iowa State didn’t have any sure-fire NFL draft picks declare after the 2020 season.
After the Cyclones finished their best season ever, which was capped by a convincing Fiesta Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks, most Iowa State players elected to return.
Those that didn’t were able to work out for 28 NFL scouts at Iowa State’s Pro Day on Tuesday.
Running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, defensive end JaQuan Bailey and receiver Landen Akers participated in Iowa State’s Pro Day, as did tight end Dylan Soehner.
Soehner, however, was also invited to the NFL Combine, so he did extra Combine drills and interviews as well on Tuesday.
Nwangwu, Bailey and Soehner all were seeking to show their versatility. All must show they have a diverse skill set and can fit into the system of whichever team drafts or signs them.
For Nwangwu, that included showing off his kick return ability as well as his skills as a runner.
“I think it’s important just to be versatile,” Nwangwu said. “I think that’s what I showed today in the Pro Day. Whether it’s being a kick returner or a gunner for punt coverage — I just wanted to make sure I showed that today.”
Iowa State fans have known about Nwangwu’s burner speed for a while now — Nwangwu was top-15 in the nation in average kick return yardage in three of his four years, including seventh nationally last season when he averaged 29 yards per return.
Nwangwu also had several 45-plus yard rushes last season as a running back and was tied with Breece Hall in yards per rush at 5.6.
Tuesday, NFL scouts learned about his speed, with Nwangwu saying several had his 40-yard dash time in the high 4.2s.
The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst, Dane Brugler, tweeted that scouts had Nwangwu’s time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s — it’s up to the NFL to release the official time.
Remember this prospect: #IowaState RB Kene Nwangwu— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 23, 2021
One of my favorite late round sleepers. Scouts had him in the high 4.2, low 4.3 range in his 40-yard dash today. Well-built, speedy, ST value.
“I think I did well,” Nwangwu said. “My goal was to go out and test well. I just wanted to show what I could do. Then I went out and caught all my balls and did my positional drills as well.”
Soehner, Iowa State’s lone combine invite in 2021, also wanted to show his versatility.
At Iowa State, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Soehner was the Cyclones' de facto blocking tight end while Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen got the more glamorous pass-catching roles.
Soehner described it as doing the dirty work.
“Man, that’s just kind of what I do,” Soehner said. “If there’s a job that's typically labeled as ‘unfavorable’ in the football world, then that’s the kind of job for me. If the coach is like, ‘Man, who do we have to do this?’ That’s always been my job — that’s my thing.
“Now, I honestly get more publicity out of college than I ever did in college. I wasn’t the star with the name everywhere, I just contributed to the team.”
But on Tuesday, he wanted to show he wasn’t just a blocking tight end who did the dirty work.
“The blocking and pass-catching drills were pretty much 50-50, split down the middle,” Soehner said of his combine and Pro Day. “I think in that league, if you are a blocking tight end you still have to contribute in the pass game. Even if I find myself, which I most likely will, in that blocking tight end role early on in my career, they still use that guy to get underneath with shallow routes across the formation. Things like play-action passes, corner routes, so you’ve definitely got to be ready to contribute in the pass game as well.”
Bailey went down as Iowa State’s best pass rusher in school history. The senior set school records with 25.5 sacks and 44.5 tackles for a loss.
He wanted to show teams he can be a defensive end in a 4-3 or 3-4 system or an outside linebacker as an edge rusher in a 3-4 system.
“I’m trying to see where I fit perfectly at,” Bailey said. “Trying to see exactly the position I’m going to play. Whether that’s my hand in the dirt or actually standing up.”