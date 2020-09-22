ISU's Nwangwu not letting past injuries hold him back

“Yeah, it was a good feeling to get a touchdown, but moving forward talking to Breece, I was just telling him to play his game. I told him, ‘I know your game is good enough.’ I just want to help out the team anyway I can. Getting a touchdown was just an added bonus on top.”

Nwangwu's leadership doesn't go unnoticed by his head coach.

"His leadership, what he’s done for our football program since March, to be honest with you, has been nothing short of exceptional," Campbell said. "He’s one of the great leaders of Iowa State football and I really appreciate who he is. He’s unselfish, wants what’s best for the team and is willing to stand up for what’s right, both on and off the field. That part of it is what I really appreciate about Kene.”

Productive bye week

Iowa State had plenty to fix after its loss to Louisiana on Sept. 12.

Luckily for the Cyclones, they had a bye week to address the issues that arose against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The fall camp models that coaches and programs have grown accustomed to had to get thrown out of the window in the age of COVID-19. The early bye week gave Iowa State the opportunity to continue its sort of modified fall camp.