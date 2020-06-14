Jackson anchors veteran Hawkeye offensive front

Alaric Jackson provided Iowa with an answer to one of its potential offensive line questions earlier this year when he decided to return for his senior season.
With three years of starting experience, Jackson will anchor a Hawkeyes’ front five that returns a decent amount of experience as Iowa works toward the start of the 2020 season.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle has 34 collegiate starts on his resume as he prepares for his senior season, beginning the year looking for a healthy sendoff to the next level.
A knee injury that sidelined Jackson for three early-season games last fall was among reasons Jackson didn’t follow right tackle Tristan Wirfs’ early entry into the NFL draft.
Jackson explained following the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl win over USC that he was still dealing with issues created by the knee injury he suffered during the first quarter of Iowa’s season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio).
He sat out the following three games against Rutgers, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee before returning to the lineup at left tackle at Michigan.
Jackson started the final nine games of the season, earning third-team all-Big Ten recognition, but said he believes he still has some work to do both on and off the field.
“I want to graduate, that’s part of it, but my knee, it’s not quite right yet,’’ Jackson said following the bowl game. “If I’m going to go through all of (the pre-draft process) I want to be 100 percent.’’
Jackson also sensed room to grow as a player.
“I can always clean up some things, be more consistent with my technique. I’ve got work to do,’’ Jackson said. “I feel I can help myself with another season.’’
He is one of four returning starters from the offensive front five the Hawkeyes put on the field in the 49-24 victory over USC.
In addition to Jackson and Wirfs at the tackle positions, Iowa opened that game with Mark Kallenberger at left guard, Tyler Linderbaum at center and Kyler Schott at right guard.
Beyond Jackson, Linderbaum has the most career starts among returning Iowa offensive linemen.
After switching from defense to offense during Iowa’s preparation for the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2018 season, Linderbaum embraced the move to center and started all 13 games he played last fall as a redshirt freshman.
The 6-3, 286-pound Solon, Iowa, native quickly settled at the position and received honorable mention all-Big Ten honors following his first season of work in the middle of the Iowa line.
Now juniors, Schott and Kallenberger saw the most extensive action of their college careers last season.
A former walk-on, the 6-2, 290-pound Schott moved into the lineup after Jackson was injured in the opener and he earned a scholarship with his work in six starts at right guard.
Kallenberger made five starts a year ago, getting his first start at left guard in the Holiday Bowl after lining up at the guard position on the right side four times midway through the season.
The 6-5, 291-pound Bettendorf native will likely get a look at both guard and tackle once Iowa practices begin, in part because of the return of a healthy Cole Banwart.
The Algona, Iowa, native dealt with injuries throughout his junior season, eventually undergoing surgery to repair a leg injury after seeing action in three games.
Banwart, at 6-4, 300 pounds, made two of his nine career starts at guard last season and will be back in the mix for a starting assignment there when fall camp opens.
Before Wirfs was selected by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick of this year’s NFL draft, Iowa gained an experienced possibility for his replacement when Coy Cronk arrived in January as a graduate transfer from Indiana.
Cronk dealt with season-ending injuries of his own last fall with the Hoosiers, something that allowed the 6-5, 325-pound tackle to pursue transfer possibilities after he redshirted. He joins the Hawkeyes with 40 career starts on his Indiana resume, all at left tackle.
Linderbaum is among a handful of young offensive linemen who will open fall camp with some playing experience.
Cody Ince, a 6-4, 287-pound sophomore, and Justin Britt, a 6-5, 290-pound redshirt freshman, saw action in reserve roles at guard last season while Jack Plumb, a 6-7, 272-pound sophomore, was Jackson’s back-up late last season and made contributions on special teams in each of Iowa’s 13 games last season.
Coy Kirkpatrick, a 6-4, 291-pound junior, and a group of three redshirt freshmen, 6-6, 275-pound Nick DeJong, 6-6, 307-pound Tyler Endres and 6-4, 300-pound Noah Fenske, will get a closer look once camp opens.
Three true freshmen, 6-5, 290-pound Tyler Elsbury of Byron, Ill., 6-6, 260-pound Mason Richman of Leawood, Kan., and 6-4, 305-pound Josh Volk of Cedar Rapids Xavier, join the program this fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!