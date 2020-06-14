Jackson anchors veteran Hawkeye offensive front

Alaric Jackson provided Iowa with an answer to one of its potential offensive line questions earlier this year when he decided to return for his senior season.

With three years of starting experience, Jackson will anchor a Hawkeyes’ front five that returns a decent amount of experience as Iowa works toward the start of the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle has 34 collegiate starts on his resume as he prepares for his senior season, beginning the year looking for a healthy sendoff to the next level.

A knee injury that sidelined Jackson for three early-season games last fall was among reasons Jackson didn’t follow right tackle Tristan Wirfs’ early entry into the NFL draft.

Jackson explained following the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl win over USC that he was still dealing with issues created by the knee injury he suffered during the first quarter of Iowa’s season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio).

He sat out the following three games against Rutgers, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee before returning to the lineup at left tackle at Michigan.

Jackson started the final nine games of the season, earning third-team all-Big Ten recognition, but said he believes he still has some work to do both on and off the field.