James Madison defense shuts down Northern Iowa

“We were in that all the way until we went for it on fourth down,” Farley said. “We won games like that all the time. That is how we got here. It was everything we came in here to do to win a close game, but they did a great job with their defense.

”It was a ballgame to the end.”

Before the late drive to the JMU 30 with under a minute to go, UNI’s best drive came to open the second quarter as Jaylin James caught passes off 11 and 12 to get the Panthers out to their own 33. But it was the only time the Panthers strung back-to-back first downs together until that last drive.

“We didn’t change a whole lot,” UNI wide receiver Aaron Graham said of the halftime message. “We focused on making the plays that we should’ve made. That was our big focus at halftime. There were some uncharacteristic drops between the receivers that we should’ve made.”

It was 10-0 at the half as the Dukes got a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Brandon Polk with 4:10 left in the first quarter and Ethan Ratke hit connected on a 42-yard field goal with 6:39 to go to halftime for JMU’s points.