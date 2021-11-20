Jones' 'electric' return resuscitated Hawkeyes and crowd

In 91 games involving Big Ten teams this season, there had been only 228 returns, none of them for touchdowns. Illinois, which subscribes to the fair catch philosophy, had returned only three.

But sometimes teams still choose to return them, if they can.

And sometimes magic happens.

It certainly did when McCourt’s kick floated into the arms of Jones at the goal line very close to the right sideline. He angled all the way across the field to the left sideline, getting a perfect block from roommate Henry Marchese, who also is from Illinois and whose twin brother plays for the Illini.

As Jones turned to go up the left sideline, he saw jersey No. 17 coming over to meet him. It was McCourt.

"I was just focused on not getting tripped up by the kicker," he admitted. "I feel like that happens too much."

McCourt missed a diving attempt at a tackle at the Iowa 40-yard line but another Illinois player, Isaac Darkangelo, was only about a step behind Jones. By the time the faster-than-advertised Jones crossed the goal line, he had opened about a five-yard gap.

He kept running all the way to the stands.

"I was too excited," he said. "I didn’t want to stop."