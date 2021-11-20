Jones' 'electric' return resuscitated Hawkeyes and crowd

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz said it himself.
"Couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start," Iowa’s football coach admitted.
His team began Saturday’s game against Illinois by letting the nation’s 124th best passing offense zip down the field, completing 6 of 7 passes for 68 yards during a 73-yard drive for a touchdown.
Then his punter let a low snap skitter between his legs, resulting in a 29-yard loss, setting up the Fighting Illini for a field goal that gave them a 10-0 lead.
Ferentz said he had "kind of a sinking feeling" at that point and so did the Senior Day crowd at Kinnick Stadium. It was about as flat as something you’d order off the menu at IHOP.
Charlie Jones knew something had to be done.
So he did it.
The fifth-year senior from Deerfield, Ill., caught the ensuing kickoff at the goal line and ended up sprinting down the sideline for a 100-yard kickoff return that completely, totally and, as it turns out, irrevocably reversed Iowa’s fortunes and sent the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes to a 33-23 victory.
It’s not very often that you can point to a single play in the first quarter of a competitive game as the pivotal moment, but that was clearly the case Saturday. In a span of 15 seconds, Jones’ return pumped renewed energy and confidence into his team and awakened an almost comatose crowd.
Before that, seemingly everything went wrong. Although Iowa’s offense only produced 255 yards and one offensive touchdown, just about everything seemed to go right after that.
"It’s electric," Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla said when asked about Jones’ return. "That’s really the only way to describe it."
"Plays like that are definitely electric," Jones agreed. "And it came at a good time. We talked about it in the huddle that we knew we were the group that had to spark the team."
It matched the Iowa school record for longest kickoff return and was only the fourth 100-yarder in Hawkeye history. The last one was by C.J. Jones — no relation — on the opening kickoff of the 2003 Orange Bowl.
Ferentz gave special teams coach Levar Woods credit for recognizing that Illinois might be vulnerable to a big return, although he and his staff doubted they would get such an opportunity.
Illinois kicker James McCourt has such a powerful leg that the Illini had only been called upon to defend four kickoff returns all season.
It’s kind of the way things have gotten to be in college football these days. The kickers are so good that there are almost as many touchbacks as touchdowns. Even when kicks don’t reach the end zone, many teams have taken to calling fair catches on kickoffs rather than risk having something awful occur.
In 91 games involving Big Ten teams this season, there had been only 228 returns, none of them for touchdowns. Illinois, which subscribes to the fair catch philosophy, had returned only three.
But sometimes teams still choose to return them, if they can.
And sometimes magic happens.
It certainly did when McCourt’s kick floated into the arms of Jones at the goal line very close to the right sideline. He angled all the way across the field to the left sideline, getting a perfect block from roommate Henry Marchese, who also is from Illinois and whose twin brother plays for the Illini.
As Jones turned to go up the left sideline, he saw jersey No. 17 coming over to meet him. It was McCourt.
"I was just focused on not getting tripped up by the kicker," he admitted. "I feel like that happens too much."
McCourt missed a diving attempt at a tackle at the Iowa 40-yard line but another Illinois player, Isaac Darkangelo, was only about a step behind Jones. By the time the faster-than-advertised Jones crossed the goal line, he had opened about a five-yard gap.
He kept running all the way to the stands.
"I was too excited," he said. "I didn’t want to stop."
The moment was made sweeter by the fact that it was Jones’ final appearance at Kinnick — maybe, he could get an extra year due to COVID-19 if he wanted — and by his personal story of perseverance.
He was hardly recruited by anyone coming out of high school in the Chicago suburbs. That included the big home-state university in Champaign.
He played two years at the University at Buffalo, then decided to walk on at Iowa and paid his own tuition for two years before being put on scholarship last December.
He made first-team All-Big Ten as a return man last season and may have sewn up that spot again Saturday.
When he came onto the field prior to Saturday’s game and was greeted by his parents at midfield, the emotions were pretty thick.
"This journey has been tough on me and my family," he said. "So, to have that moment was special."
And then to have him make this monumental, game-altering, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime play against the Illini …
"I’m an Illinois kid," Jones said. "So for me, that adds a little extra to this."