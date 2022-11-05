Jones has a typical day against former teammates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — By the time Iowa's football team finished off its 24-3 win over Purdue on Saturday, it turned out to be a pretty typical day at the office for Charlie Jones.

The Iowa transfer, who leads the Big Ten with an average of nine receptions per game, added 11 catches to his collection of 83 this season.

The Hawkeyes denied their former teammate a 10th touchdown catch of the season but couldn’t prevent him from topping 100 yards for the sixth time in nine games as he finished with 104 yards.

Still, Jones expected more from the 19 targets he received from quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

“I left stuff out there, had a drop early in the game," Jones said. “We didn’t get the win, that’s all that mattered."

When it was over, a long line of Iowa players sought out Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who also left Iowa after last season and finished with five rushing yards on one five-yard carry.

“Playing against these guys, it was cool," Jones said. “I have a lot of friends on that team but most importantly you gotta come out and get the win and we didn’t get it."

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said it was good to have a chance to exchange postgame greetings with his former roommate.

“I hadn’t seen him since he was packing stuff up when he left in May," Petras said. “It was good to see him and Tyrone, they’re friends and will always be. I wished them luck for the rest of the year."

Three-and-out: Iowa limited Purdue to a 2-of-16 conversion rate on third down, the Boilermakers’ poorest success rate of the season.

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said while getting off the field on third down is important for a defense in every game, it was particularly important against the Boilermakers.

“It helps everybody," Merriweather said. “It typically gives the ball back to the offense in a better position and it gives us the chance to stay fresh. It worked the way it was supposed to work."

After falling behind 24-3 when Kaleb Johnson scored on a 75-yard run 17 seconds into the second half, the Boilermakers did choose to attempt to move the chains five times on fourth down and were successful twice.

Simple explanation: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm needed few words to describe what transpired in his team’s loss to Iowa.

“We got our butts kicked," Brohm said.

Gusty: A strong south wind greeted the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers for their midday game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Winds at kickoff were blowing out of the south at 21 miles per hour with gusts into the 30s. That also matched the distance of Purdue’s first punt of the game, a 21-yarder.

When Iowa’s first drive stalled, Tory Taylor responded with a 67-yard punt with a friendly breeze at his back.

Taylor punted eight times in the game and averaged 51.8 yards. His work included a career-long 70-yard punt in the fourth quarter, five punts that covered more than 50 yards and three that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Purdue punters Jack Ansell and Brendan Cropsey combined to average 37.7 yards on seven punts.

The kickoff was the windiest for an Iowa game since 2019 when winds at Kinnick Stadium were measured at 22 miles per hour at the start of a game against Maryand.

Missed it: Drew Stevens missed a field goal attempt for just the second time in 14 attempts since moving into the Hawkeye lineup.

The true freshman rattled a 44-yard try off an upright in the fourth quarter. He earlier hit from 26 yards in the second quarter to give Iowa a 17-0 lead.

Stevens’ 12 field goals are the most by a Hawkeye freshman since Mike Meyer hit 14 in 2010.

Brasier remembered: Bill Brashier, the longtime defensive coordinator on Hayden Fry’s Iowa staff, was remembered for his blue-collar approach to the game.

An assistant coach at North Texas for 11 seasons before following Fry to Iowa in 1978 where he spent 17 years on the Hawkeye staff, Brashier died Friday at the age of 93.

“I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the best out of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.

“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy. He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me."

Services are pending for Brashier, who is survived by his wife, Ann, sons Randy and Scot, daughter Lee Ann, six grandchildren and one great grand child.

Hawkeyes land two: Iowa added a Florida running back and a Nebraska offensive lineman who were both previously committed to other programs to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night.

Kamari Moulton, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back who has helped lead Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the past two Class 4A state titles, announced his decision of social media, writing on Twitter, “New chapter. Blessed.’’

Ranked as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports, Moulton was previously committed to Florida Atlantic.

Also being recruited by Indiana and Northwestern, he has rushed for 474 yards and five touchdowns this season after earning all-Broward County honors a year ago while rushing for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns on 156 carries.

Kade Pieper, a 6-3, 240-pound guard from Norfolk Catholic High School in Nebraska, became the fifth offensive lineman to commit to a recruiting class that now numbers 19 players.

Previously committed to North Dakota State, Pieper announced Thursday he was reopening his recruitment before accepting Iowa’s offer Friday night.

“Blessed to announce my scholarship offer and commitment to the University of Iowa. I would like to thank God for blessing me with the gifts and talents to make this possible," Pieper wrote on Twitter, thanking his family, teammates, friends and family for helping him through the process.