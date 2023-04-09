IOWA CITY – Logan Jones looks back at tape from spring practices a year ago and shakes his head.

“I looked just absolutely awful,’’ the starting center on the Iowa football team recalled last week.

At the time Jones was weeks into transitioning from the defensive line to an entirely new role in the core of the Hawkeyes’ starting front five on offense.

“I have a fundamental base now. I know how to play the position,’’ Jones said. “I’m not perfect, but I understand what I have to do and why I have to do it versus last year when I was just kind of going out there and playing.’’

Sometimes last fall, things went well.

And at other times, quarterback Spencer Petras was scrambling because of inconsistencies in Iowa’s line play.

A lot of that was a byproduct of inexperience created out of necessity.

“We were just so young,’’ Jones said. “Three or four of us, we hadn’t started a single game and then last year we had to start because there wasn’t anybody else.’’

That impacted an offense which showed modest signs of growth late in an 8-5 season, but not before the Hawkeyes were buried from a statistical standpoint.

Iowa ranked 130th among 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and was 124th with an average of 94.9 rushing yards per game.

Jones said there were weekly film sessions that weren’t a lot of fun to watch.

“There were always some things that we did well or improved in and there were a lot of things to work on, obvious things, and a lack of consistency,’’ Jones said. “That’s something we all had to work through.’’

The 6-foot-3, 283-pound junior from Council Bluffs Lewis Central believes he did see growth from start to finish in 2022 – and certainly in his own play from where he was at a year ago in the spring.

“Last year, we weren’t where we wanted to be,’’ Jones said. “I think the culture in our room needs to change a little bit, the mindset. There’s been this narrative that we’re not very good but I think we can and will be if we continue to grow.’’

That’s what this time of year is about.

As the Hawkeyes work toward the last of their 15 spring practices and a public workout at 10:45 a.m. on April 22, Jones believes the Hawkeyes are collectively making strides as a line group.

Injuries were an issue early this spring, when Iowa started with just six healthy linemen, but Jones said multiple players have rejoined practices each week and the group is starting to come together.

“We’re not going to be perfect come fall, and if you want to see perfect then you don’t understand football,’’ Jones said. “That’s just not how the game is played, but we’re going to go out there and give it our all and we’re going to try to finish guys, which is what we want to do an offensive line.’’

He expects the young offensive line from a year ago to mature with age.

On its spring depth chart, Iowa lists one senior in right tackle Nick DeJong, three juniors in Jones, left tackle Mason Richman and left guard Connor Colby and one sophomore in Beau Stephens as starter.

Richman and Colby will fill lineup spots for the third season while DeJong and Stephens join Jones in bringing additional starts to the field in Iowa’s front five.

Graduate transfers Daijon Parker and Rusty Feth – Parker at Iowa this spring and Feth joining the team in June – will factor into things as well as the Hawkeyes work toward a Sept. 2 season opener against Utah State.

Jones senses a comfort level this spring that wasn’t there a year ago when players were simply trying to figure their own roles out.

“I know what Beau Stephens is going to bring me and what Connor Colby and (junior guard) Tyler Elsbury are going to bring me at guard,’’ Jones said. “We know how to play together and I feel like we’re all pretty comfortable.’’

That is helping grow confidence, which Jones labels the most important trait of all.

“The fundamentals have to be there, but if you don’t have the confidence that you’re going to use those fundamentals, if you don’t have the confidence that you’re going to get there, they you can’t be in the game,’’ Jones said.

“You have to have confidence in yourself and that the guy next to you is going to do his job because if all five are working together it’s hard to stop.’’

As Jones adjusts to working with a new quarterback in Michigan graduate transfer Cade McNamara – a transition he says is going well – Jones sees the group assigned to protect McNamara coming together as well.

“We’re going to be there, and it’s going to be different than it was a year ago,’’ Jones said. “Just like that film looks different, those growing pains and what we learned last season are going to help us look different, play better than we did. I’m confident in that.’’