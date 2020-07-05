June 7, 1995: ‘Coach'... boring? No way

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on June 7, 1995, on the occasion of Bob Reade's retirement from Augustana. Reade passed away over the weekend.)
People always said the guy was boring.
And they said his style of football reflected his personality.
That second part was correct.
If ever a football program mirrored the image of its leader, it was Augustana in the Bob Reade era. Also, Geneseo's Darnall High School in the Bob Reade era.
But boring? That was strictly in the eye of the beholder.
Unparalleled success is seldom boring.
And if you really had an appreciation for football, there was nothing boring about Reade's winged-T offense.
Just as Reade's seemingly blase personality veiled a sneaky sense of humor, his winged-T was pure precision dipped in devastating deception.
Sure, it was all pitchouts and handoffs with very little passing. But you were never quite sure who was going to get the pitchout or who was going to take the handoff. By the time all the fakes and crab blocks were completed, there always seemed to be at least six yards and often six points.
But you could see how some people thought Reade was boring. He's plain-looking, plain-speaking. A homebody. A devout Catholic. The father of 11 children, spread out over a 22-year span.
There were no sideline histrionics in his repertoire, very few colorful post-game quotes.
He didn't exude excitement. One of Reade's great linemen of the middle '80s, Greg King, once noted that he almost fell asleep during the coach's recruiting visit.
But King still went to Augustana. Perhaps because Reade also had a sneaky way of making you feel good about yourself and a sneakier way of getting ordinary athletes to do extraordinary things.
There was something about him that inspired trust, respect, and a fire on the field that was impossible to extinguish.
That demeanor even crossed over into his relationship with the media. With most coaches, you feel comfortable calling them by their first name. To most of us, Bob Reade will always be "Coach."
As he goes off now to mow the grass and spend time with the grandchildren and other nondescript pursuits, he has left indelible imprints on two programs.
The name Geneseo is now synonymous with great high school football and that's all traceable to the day in 1962 that Reade arrived.
He had already worked miracles with the basketball and football programs at Plano, Ill., and at Geneseo, he inherited a team that had won only one game in two years. His first varsity squad there included only 19 players.
Sixteen years later, when he left to go to Augustana, Reade had compiled a 146-21-4 record with a 52-game winning streak and three straight state championships.
The townspeople of Geneseo were so grateful they bought him a new Dodge Colt. Reade was so attached to Geneseo he never moved out. The car came in handy for that daily commute to Rock Island.
His numbers at Augie were strikingly similar — 146-23-1 with a 60-game unbeaten streak and four straight NCAA Division III national championships.
Strangely, the most lasting memory of the Reade era for some of us came away from the playing field.
It was at the 1987 Quad-City Times Salute to Sports, at which Reade was one of the five charter inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Reade was only about a week removed from extensive hip surgery. Every crutch-aided step consumed several seconds and elicited winces of pain.
He had to travel about 30 feet from seat to podium to accept his award, and the entire round trip was shrouded in standing ovations.
It took guts just to be there. It was a measure of his dedication, sincerity, gratitude ... all the things he asked (and usually received) from his players.
The folks in the Adler Theatre that night weren't bored by Bob Reade.
No one who truly appreciated class and excellence ever was.
