June 7, 1995: ‘Coach'... boring? No way

He had already worked miracles with the basketball and football programs at Plano, Ill., and at Geneseo, he inherited a team that had won only one game in two years. His first varsity squad there included only 19 players.

Sixteen years later, when he left to go to Augustana, Reade had compiled a 146-21-4 record with a 52-game winning streak and three straight state championships.

The townspeople of Geneseo were so grateful they bought him a new Dodge Colt. Reade was so attached to Geneseo he never moved out. The car came in handy for that daily commute to Rock Island.

His numbers at Augie were strikingly similar — 146-23-1 with a 60-game unbeaten streak and four straight NCAA Division III national championships.

Strangely, the most lasting memory of the Reade era for some of us came away from the playing field.

It was at the 1987 Quad-City Times Salute to Sports, at which Reade was one of the five charter inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Reade was only about a week removed from extensive hip surgery. Every crutch-aided step consumed several seconds and elicited winces of pain.

He had to travel about 30 feet from seat to podium to accept his award, and the entire round trip was shrouded in standing ovations.