Just like old times, Cy-Hawk rivalry meaningful

IOWA CITY — In the 45 years since Iowa and Iowa State renewed a football rivalry that had been dormant for 43 seasons, some things haven’t changed.

The passion today and the game-changing moments now are much the same as they were that September day in 1977 when the Cyclones showed up at Kinnick Stadium wearing jerseys that had “Beat Iowa’’ plastered across the front of them.

Every point was scored in an eight-minute span in the middle of the first half and a fumble recovery with one-minute left in the game by freshman defensive tackle John Harty — Iowa’s honorary captain in today’s 3 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up at Kinnick Stadium — allowed the Hawkeyes to celebrate a 12-10 victory over Earle Bruce’s 19th-ranked Cyclones.

Decades in the making, it was the type of rock ‘em, sock ‘em grudge match that allowed Iowa coach Bob Commings to describe a 48-yard punt as “the single biggest play of the game,’’ calling the late-game effort by Dave Holsclaw as “thrilling, thrilling, thrilling.’’

Turnovers and special teams remain as significant now as they were then, among the storylines that accompany today’s battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Iowa brings a six-game win streak in the series into the game and hasn’t turned the ball over in any of the last five of those games while feasting on nine ISU turnovers.

That includes a year ago, when the Hawkeyes turned four Cyclone turnovers into 20 points in a 27-17 win at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa’s last turnover in the series came on a Jordan Canzeri fumble in the fourth quarter of a 31-17 road win in 2015. The last interception thrown by a Hawkeye quarterback in the series came in 2014 when Jake Rudock was intercepted by T.J. Mutcherson on Iowa’s opening drive in the second half of a 20-17 loss.

The clean football played by the Hawkeyes since has allowed fourth-year seniors in Iowa’s last four senior classes to leave without a loss to the instate rival and it remains an objective of this year’s senior class.

“That’d be great," Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras said. "That’s the goal. Nate (Stanley) and the seniors and the older guys who were here when I was young, they laid the foundation. Now, it’s our turn to continue."

Senior safety Kaevon Merriweather sees it that way as well.

“One hundred percent, I would love that," he said. “Just to keep that on my career, on my memory bank, that I had never lost to Iowa State, that would be a great memory."

He doesn’t expect it to come easily.

“They’re a good football team with good players and we know they’ll be at their best. We have to be at our best, too," Merriweather said.

Despite the offensive struggles Iowa endured in its 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State last week, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects the Hawkeyes to show up with a different level of execution than they did in the first week of the season.

“They had so many guys out, some great receivers who have been great players for them," Campbell said. "We have a lot of respect for their quarterback. We have a lot of respect for their offensive line. Their growth from last year to where they are now has been tremendous."

Campbell went on to say that Iowa’s early-season injuries made it harder to evaluate the Hawkeyes on tape this week.

He quickly pointed out that first-game results frequently don’t mean a lot the following week.

Iowa State’s most recent win in the series came in 2014, when the Cyclones had lost to North Dakota State 34-14 and Kansas State 32-18 before beating Iowa 20-17.

The Cyclones survived a 16-10 scare against Northern Iowa a year ago before battling the Hawkeyes on even terms.

“From our end of it, first games are first games," Campbell said. "It’s really hard to evaluate them, especially when you have so many guys out, but I think there are a lot of impressive pieces. We’ll have to play really well on defense to be successful."

Petras is counting on that.

“It’s a great rivalry," Petras said. “My fourth time in the game, I’m excited to get it at home. It’s been since my true freshman year that we’ve been at home for this game so that’s exciting because it means a lot. It means a lot to myself, the team, our whole program, the state."

Like Petras, a San Rafael, Calif., native, Merriweather figured that out pretty quickly after arriving in Iowa from Belleville, Mich.

“Back home in Michigan, the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry is really huge," he said. "I lived in Alabama for a bit and Alabama-Auburn is always big. Whenever you have two instate teams like that, there’s always a little animosity that’s part of it."

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell understood that growing up in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

“It was always battle back and forth between Iowa and Iowa State fans, good fun mostly, but it’s there," Campbell said.

“I’m looking forward to it because it’s our next game — and to me the biggest game is always that next game — and there is a trophy on the line. Those do mean a little more. We want to keep that in our hands. It’s going to be an awesome experience. It always is."