Kansas defensive end selects Hawkeyes

Iowa added a second player to its 2022 football recruiting class on Wednesday, gaining a verbal commitment from a Kansas prep who is expected to play defensive end at the collegiate level.

Caden Crawford, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound high school junior played outside linebacker and quarterback at Lansing High School in far northwest suburban Kansas City, announced his decision on Twitter.

He selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

“I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am today. I would also like to thank all my family, coaches, teammates and friends,’’ Crawford wrote.

“After much thought and consideration I would like to announce that I will be committing to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa.’’

Crawford joins another defensive end, 6-5, 260-pound Aaron Graves of Gowrie, Iowa, as the first players to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in what is expected to be a smaller-than-usual 2022 recruiting class.