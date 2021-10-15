Kansas State game could dictate direction of Cyclones' season

The Cyclones went just 7-6 overall and got demolished by Notre Dame, a game Campbell has called a wakeup call, since.

This game against the Wildcats could very well dictate how the rest of the season goes.

“You want to be getting better as the season goes," Campbell said. "And I do think that's an area that we have been able to do well. Whether it's been at the quarterback position or the running game, or the defensive piece of things, I think we've been able to identify who we are, and try to make the right adjustments and put our best players in a position to be successful.

“I think no matter what it is, and especially a game like this, where talent and teams are very evenly matched, you're really good players are going to have to have a positive impact on the football game. Number one, we're gonna have to do a great job putting them in a position to have that kind of impact, and then number two, you've heard me say this, ‘A’ players are going to have to get A's in these football games for us to be successful. So, I think all that coming together down the stretch is really important for our team to be successful.”

The players feel that sense of importance, too.