Kelly-Martin doubtful for Hawkeyes this week

Iowa's football team will likely be without its second-leading rusher Saturday when the Hawkeyes visit Northwestern.
Senior Ivory-Kelly Martin is listed as “doubtful’’ for the 6 p.m. game at Ryan Field because of an injury, according to a statement issued by Iowa that accompanied the release of the depth chart for this week’s game on Monday.
Kelly-Martin carried the ball just once in Saturday’s 27-7 loss at Wisconsin and was credited for a one-yard loss on a play as he fumbled at the Iowa 1-yard line with 7 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
When starter Tyler Goodson left the field in fourth quarter, he was replaced by Gavin Williams who gained 15 yards on two carries in the game’s final minutes.
Williams is listed as the back-up to Goodson at running back and to Charlie Jones as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes’ kick returner on the depth chart for the Northwestern game.
Kelly-Martin has carried the ball 44 times for gains of 190 yards in the Hawkeyes’ first eight games this season, averaging a team-leading 4.3 yards per carry.
He has returned one kick this season, running it back 67 yards.
Cornerbacks Riley Moss and Terry Roberts are also not listed on this week’s depth chart either.
Moss has missed Iowa’s last two games with a knee injury while Roberts sat out last weekend with an undisclosed injury suffered in practice last week.
Jermari Harris, who finished with seven tackles while making his first career start against the Badgers, is listed as the starter at the right cornerback spot.
Northern Iowa transfer Xavior Williams is the back-up at the position.