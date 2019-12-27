Kelly on ISU: 'I'd rather play Coe'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seeing Notre Dame, one of the most prestigious programs in the country, playing at the 2,200-seat Clark Field would be a sight to behold.

Kelly’s larger point about how he’d rather play Coe was that Iowa State is a much better team than its 7-5 record would lead people to believe.

“Iowa State is not necessarily on the list of teams that you want to play for the first time,” Kelly said. “I think nationally, they haven't gotten the credit that they deserve, but I think those that watch football and understand the game know, this is a team that has a number of traits that you can't put down on paper.”

Kelly sited the fact that Iowa State plays hard for all four quarters, which is a cliche, but Iowa State is one of the best fourth-quarter teams in the country — in large part because they keep playing.

“They play with confidence, they play with a belief that they're going to find a way to win, and they play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” Kelly said. “And maybe that's because of the conference that they're in. Maybe they don't feel like they get the kind of notoriety that they deserve. ..."

“Their traits really trump talent in that sense and make for a very dangerous football team week in and week out.”