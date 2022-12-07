Kentucky QB opts out of bowl

Iowa won't be the only team playing in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl without its starting quarterback.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will skip the New Year's Eve match-up against the Hawkeyes to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Levis, who announced last week the he planned to forego his final year of eligibility, had contemplated playing in the Wildcats' bowl game but Wednesday announced on Twitter the he would focus on draft preparations instead.

"If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington it's that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn't be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way,'' Levis said.

"Most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ball games in my college career.''

The Penn State transfer threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021 while leading Kentucky to a season that ended with a 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

He dealt with a variety of injuries in 2022, but did complete 65 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns while being intercepted 10 times during the Wildcats' 7-5 season.

In announcing his decision, Levis thanked coaches, teammates and fans.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said earlier in the week that Levis would make a decision based on what was best for his future. He is regarded as a potential first-round draft selection.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras will not play in the bowl game in Nashville, Tenn., after undergoing surgery last week to repair a shoulder injury suffered in the Hawkeyes' final regular season game.

With Iowa back-up Alex Padilla in the NCAA transfer portal, redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May will start for the Hawkeyes in the bowl game.

Levis' back-up is a redshirt freshman, Kaiya Sheron, while Kentucky also lists a true freshman, Destin Wade, as the third quarterback on its depth chart.