Kentucky receiver knows Hawkeyes well

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Wan’Dale Robinson has never played a football game in January, but he knows what he’s getting into on New Year’s Day.
Kentucky’s leading receiver has riddled the Iowa defense before.
Robinson caught nine passes for 75 yards against the Hawkeyes a year ago while playing for Nebraska, giving him an understanding of what to expect from Iowa in Saturday’s noon match-up in the Citrus Bowl.
“When I watch them, I see certain things they like to do and they do those things well,’’ Robinson said. “It’s a very good defense. That doesn’t surprise me.’’
Robinson, who expressed a desire to return closer to his family’s Frankfort, Ky., home when he chose to transfer a year ago, has fielded a few questions from teammates about the Hawkeyes.
He provides as much assistance as he can.
He also offers some advice.
“Be ready,’’ Robinson said.
Robinson and the Wildcats worked on that Monday afternoon.
Coach Mark Stoops put his team through its first practice in Florida on the field at Celebration High School a few miles away from West Orange High School where the Hawkeyes worked out behind closed gates earlier in the day.
Robinson enjoyed every sweaty minute of it as temperatures topped out just over 80 degrees.
“This is the first bowl game I’ve ever been a part of,’’ Robinson said, referencing the previous two seasons he was at home for the holidays while playing for the Cornhuskers. “I’m loving it. Everything is new and exciting, getting ready to play a game in January.’’
In addition to being able to review tape of an Iowa defense which piled up 24 interceptions, Robinson has received first-hand accounts of what the Hawkeyes can do.
His former Nebraska teammates have told him all about the Iowa defense which helped the Hawkeyes win a sixth-straight game in the Heroes Game series on Black Friday.
“I have some friends out there in Nebraska,’’ Robinson said. “I know they’ll feel a little bit of this one, especially if we come out with the win.’’
Robinson is chasing that as well.
A second-team all-Southeastern Conference selection, Robinson ranks sixth in the nation with his average of 7.8 receptions per game and is in the top-20 nationally with his average of 97 receiving yards and his total of 1,164 receiving yards per game.
That doesn’t surprise Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“The guy’s a good football player,’’ Ferentz said.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Robinson proved that at Nebraska, where he caught a team-leading 51 passes last season.
Now, he will look to add to his team-leading collection of 94 receptions for Kentucky, covering 1,164 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Robinson is getting what he hoped he would gain when he placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
He had a chance to be closer to his family and bring some balance to the Wildcats’ offense.
Kentucky is one of eight teams from power-five conferences to average more than 200 rushing and 225 passing yards per game.
Robinson’s role in balancing the once run-heavy Wildcats’ attack positioned Kentucky to win nine games for just the third time in the last 44 seasons.
Things have worked out as he hoped they would.
“If you’re going to go in, you need to know the spots you can fit at, and get into contact with those coaches to make sure they want you on their football team,’’ Robinson said. “Then at the end of the day, you’ve got to make it right yourself.’’
He’ll attempt to do that against Iowa, which will counter with Big Ten defensive back of the year Riley Moss among a veteran secondary.