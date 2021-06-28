Kicking prospect commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa added a highly-regarded kicker with a background familiar to Hawkeye coaches to its 2022 football recruiting class on Monday.
Drew Stevens, a South Carolina prospect who has been trained by the same coach who worked with former Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, announced on social media that he will accept a preferred walk-on opportunity to be part of the Hawkeyes’ next recruiting class.
Stevens chose Iowa over preferred walk-on offers from South Carolina and North Carolina State. He had also been receiving recruiting interest from Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Michigan State and Nebraska following his performance at a recent camp in Miami.
He announced his decision on Twitter, writing “It’s great to be a Hawkeye! Go Hawks!’’
Stevens went on thank his parents and siblings, referencing the cross-country travels that kickers frequently face in pursuit of opportunities at the collegiate level.
He thanked them “for all their support providing the opportunities to train, practice and camp all over the country,’’ adding thanks to his younger siblings “for traveling everywhere together and supporting me on this journey from kick one to today.’’
Stevens is from North Augusta, S.C., and is ranked by kick scouting services as the top kicking prospect in the state.
He trained under the watch of Dan Orner, who was also the kicking coach for Duncan when he attended high school in North Carolina.
In announcing his decision, Stevens wrote, “A huge thank you to the best kicking coach in the business, Dan Orner, for all he has done to get me to this point as well as guide me along the way.’’
Duncan completed his Iowa career in December, hitting an Iowa record 20 field goals of 40 yards or more during his college career and establishing a Big Ten record in 2019 when he hit 29 field goals while earning consensus all-American honors.
Like Duncan, Stevens will begin his Iowa career as a walk-on with an opportunity to earn a scholarship based on his performance once he arrives on campus.
He will enter the 2022 season in a good position.
Sixth-year senior Caleb Shudak is expected to handle kickoff and placekicking duties for Iowa this fall and the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class did not include a kicker.
Stevens attended five kicking camps since the end of the 2020 season and has ranked as high as seventh nationally among prospects in the 2022 senior class following his performances.
National Kicking Rankings has him positioned seventh, while Pro Kicker ranks him 11th, Kohl’s Professional Camps has him at 25th, Hammer Kicking Academy ranks Stevens 29th and Chris Sailer Kicking has him 33rd among prospects in this year’s recruiting cycle.