Kicking prospect commits to Hawkeyes

He trained under the watch of Dan Orner, who was also the kicking coach for Duncan when he attended high school in North Carolina.

In announcing his decision, Stevens wrote, “A huge thank you to the best kicking coach in the business, Dan Orner, for all he has done to get me to this point as well as guide me along the way.’’

Duncan completed his Iowa career in December, hitting an Iowa record 20 field goals of 40 yards or more during his college career and establishing a Big Ten record in 2019 when he hit 29 field goals while earning consensus all-American honors.

Like Duncan, Stevens will begin his Iowa career as a walk-on with an opportunity to earn a scholarship based on his performance once he arrives on campus.

He will enter the 2022 season in a good position.

Sixth-year senior Caleb Shudak is expected to handle kickoff and placekicking duties for Iowa this fall and the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class did not include a kicker.

Stevens attended five kicking camps since the end of the 2020 season and has ranked as high as seventh nationally among prospects in the 2022 senior class following his performances.

National Kicking Rankings has him positioned seventh, while Pro Kicker ranks him 11th, Kohl’s Professional Camps has him at 25th, Hammer Kicking Academy ranks Stevens 29th and Chris Sailer Kicking has him 33rd among prospects in this year’s recruiting cycle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.