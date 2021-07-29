Kids Day at Kinnick returns next month

Following a one-year absence, the Iowa football program’s annual Kids Day at Kinnick is returning next month.

The Hawkeyes will host an open practice on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at noon with free admission for all fans.

Gates at Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m. for the event, but due to COVID-19 safety concerns there will be no autograph session with Iowa players for youths prior to this year’s Kids Day.

Free schedule posters and rosters will be available inside the three gates that will be open for the event, Gate A near the south end zone, Gate B in the southwest corner of the stadium and Gate H in the northwest corner of the stadium.

Seating will be available in the south and west stands for what is traditionally the Hawkeyes’ only public practice of the preseason.

Regular game-day search procedures will be in place at stadium entrances and there will be no access to the playing surface at Kinnick Stadium.

Free parking will be available in hard-surfaced lots in the vicinity of Kinnick Stadium, while normal fees will be charged in area parking ramps.