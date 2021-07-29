Kids Day at Kinnick returns next month

Following a one-year absence, the Iowa football program’s annual Kids Day at Kinnick is returning next month.
The Hawkeyes will host an open practice on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at noon with free admission for all fans.
Gates at Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m. for the event, but due to COVID-19 safety concerns there will be no autograph session with Iowa players for youths prior to this year’s Kids Day.
Free schedule posters and rosters will be available inside the three gates that will be open for the event, Gate A near the south end zone, Gate B in the southwest corner of the stadium and Gate H in the northwest corner of the stadium.
Seating will be available in the south and west stands for what is traditionally the Hawkeyes’ only public practice of the preseason.
Regular game-day search procedures will be in place at stadium entrances and there will be no access to the playing surface at Kinnick Stadium.
Free parking will be available in hard-surfaced lots in the vicinity of Kinnick Stadium, while normal fees will be charged in area parking ramps.
Concession stands inside Kinnick Stadium will offer a limited menu and for the first time, all concession stands will be cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted for purchases at those stands on Kids Day and throughout the upcoming season.
Individuals chosen to be part of the Iowa’s 2021 Kid Captain program will join players on the field for photos during the Kids Day event.
The Kid Captain program, which is also returning following a one-year absence because of the coronavirus, is a partnership between the Iowa football program and the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Twelve current or former patients at the children’s hospital will be recognized both at the Kids Day and individually at games throughout the 2021 season. The 2021 Kid Captains will receive an exclusive look inside Kinnick Stadium at the event.