Kinney, Reyes among Q-C products paving way for Wartburg's success

Tucker Kinney admits football was not his best sport in high school.

He was an all-stater in basketball, a sectional medalist in golf and batted nearly .400 his senior season in baseball at Central DeWitt.

There was something, however, about football and Wartburg College that he couldn’t pass up.

“Everybody has to show up and do their part and be a team player with football,” Kinney said. “The coaching staff here has always been amazing to me."

It has turned into a boon for Wartburg.

In two-plus years, Kinney has added 65 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and developed into a first team all-region left tackle for the Knights, who play perennial power Mount Union in a NCAA Division III semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.

“I was bound to be this big looking at my dad,” the 290-pound junior said. “Finally getting in the weight room, I was able to focus on getting bigger, stronger and I’m not playing all these sports like I did in high school. I really didn’t have time to be in the weight room.”

Kinney was a receiver and defensive end in high school. He is in the trenches now trying to protect quarterback Nile McLaughlin and create running lanes for Hunter Clasen and Wartburg’s other backs.

“This was going to be the fastest way to get on the field,” Kinney said. “I happily agreed to put on the weight so I could try and be what they wanted me to be.

“It was just getting used to being heavy, moving your feet and moving people who weigh just as much as you do. I’ve been very pleased.”

Kinney is one of eight Wartburg starters from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area. There are five others listed on the two-deep as backups.

Sam Reyes joins Kinney on the offensive line as the starting guard. Reyes, a North Scott alum, was a first team All-American Rivers Conference selection and third team all-region honoree by D3football.com.

The 6-2, 295-pounder is in his final days at Wartburg. He is scheduled to graduate with a degree in biochemistry in about a week and then begin medical school at the University of Iowa next fall.

“This is everything I hoped for when I was a senior in high school,” Reyes said. “I was hoping one day I would be able to be on a team like this that is one of the best teams in the nation.

“It sums up everything I’ve been working for all five years and what I envisioned coming here.”

Reyes said the experience quarterback Matt Sacia and defensive back Dane Steidler, former North Scott standouts, had at Wartburg was instrumental in drawing him to the private Lutheran liberal arts school in Waverly.

So when an opportunity presented itself to return for a fifth year because of COVID-19, Reyes didn’t hesitate.

“It is the best decision I could have made,” Reyes said. “I felt like this team had a good chance of being really good and it was a huge part of why I came back. It was a chance to play with my best friends again, and that was a huge deal.”

The offensive line, a unit that has stayed relatively injury free, has spurred the Knights to almost 215 rushing yards and 41.3 points per game.

"It is a group of guys that love each other and love running the ball," Kinney said. "It is about getting the job done up front and asserting our dominance."

Wartburg navigated its way through the regular season undefeated, including a comeback win over Coe College in the final week to earn the American Rivers Conference’s automatic bid into the playoffs.

The postseason has featured wins over two top-10 opponents in Wisconsin-La Crosse and St. John’s (Minn.) along with a 45-17 quarterfinal victory over Aurora University last week.

“We have all the confidence we need,” Reyes said. “We believe if we play our style of football, we can win about any game we play. We respect the team we’re about to play, but we definitely think it is a team we can beat.”

Mount Union is the gold standard of D-III football with 13 national titles. The Purple Raiders (13-0) are in the semifinal round for the 26th time in 27 years not counting the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

Wartburg (13-0) is in the semifinals for the first time in school history, and the first program from its conference to reach the final four since Simpson in 1997.

The Knights have used the phrase “nameless, faceless opponents” all season.

“Nobody expected us to go this far, so it makes it that much sweeter,” Kinney said. “Being around the guys for this long, our team chemistry and team morale is at an all-time high. It is fun to be around the locker room with all the guys having fun and playing the game we all love.

“It doesn’t matter who lines up against us. We’re going to do what we do and attempt to take care of business.”

The Q-C connection is not lost on Kinney or Reyes.

Kinney grew up playing basketball and baseball against some of his current teammates. Reyes and Assumption alum Donaven Juarez participated in youth football together.

That has helped enhance the chemistry.

“These are guys I’ve known for eight to 10 years,” Kinney said. “It has been awesome to come to college together, get to know each of them on a deeper level and become best of friends.”

Reyes, along with Juarez and fellow Assumption grad Antonio Santillan, are among the fifth-year seniors playing vital roles for the Knights.

They attempt to prolong their season and career for one more week. The winner advances to the Dec. 16 Stagg Bowl (national championship) against North Central or Mary Hardin-Baylor in Annapolis, Md.

“The clock is ticking and it is getting real close to the end,” Reyes said. “It is definitely bittersweet right now.

“Honestly, the part I’ll miss the most is just coming out for practice with these guys every day. Not being able to see these guys every day again, that is the tough part.”

The Knights have created a wealth of memories in the last month. They hope to add a few more this week during their trip to Alliance, Ohio.

"We're just fighting for another week," linebacker Owen Grover said, "fighting for the life of this family and fighting to keep us together and another chance to play football together."