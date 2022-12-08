 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kinney, Reyes among Q-C products paving way for Wartburg's success

  • 0

Tucker Kinney admits football was not his best sport in high school.

He was an all-stater in basketball, a sectional medalist in golf and batted nearly .400 his senior season in baseball at Central DeWitt.

There was something, however, about football and Wartburg College that he couldn’t pass up.

“Everybody has to show up and do their part and be a team player with football,” Kinney said. “The coaching staff here has always been amazing to me."

It has turned into a boon for Wartburg.

In two-plus years, Kinney has added 65 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and developed into a first team all-region left tackle for the Knights, who play perennial power Mount Union in a NCAA Division III semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.

People are also reading…

“I was bound to be this big looking at my dad,” the 290-pound junior said. “Finally getting in the weight room, I was able to focus on getting bigger, stronger and I’m not playing all these sports like I did in high school. I really didn’t have time to be in the weight room.”

Kinney was a receiver and defensive end in high school. He is in the trenches now trying to protect quarterback Nile McLaughlin and create running lanes for Hunter Clasen and Wartburg’s other backs.

“This was going to be the fastest way to get on the field,” Kinney said. “I happily agreed to put on the weight so I could try and be what they wanted me to be.

“It was just getting used to being heavy, moving your feet and moving people who weigh just as much as you do. I’ve been very pleased.”

Kinney is one of eight Wartburg starters from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area. There are five others listed on the two-deep as backups.

Sam Reyes joins Kinney on the offensive line as the starting guard. Reyes, a North Scott alum, was a first team All-American Rivers Conference selection and third team all-region honoree by D3football.com.

The 6-2, 295-pounder is in his final days at Wartburg. He is scheduled to graduate with a degree in biochemistry in about a week and then begin medical school at the University of Iowa next fall.

“This is everything I hoped for when I was a senior in high school,” Reyes said. “I was hoping one day I would be able to be on a team like this that is one of the best teams in the nation.

“It sums up everything I’ve been working for all five years and what I envisioned coming here.”

Reyes said the experience quarterback Matt Sacia and defensive back Dane Steidler, former North Scott standouts, had at Wartburg was instrumental in drawing him to the private Lutheran liberal arts school in Waverly.

So when an opportunity presented itself to return for a fifth year because of COVID-19, Reyes didn’t hesitate.

“It is the best decision I could have made,” Reyes said. “I felt like this team had a good chance of being really good and it was a huge part of why I came back. It was a chance to play with my best friends again, and that was a huge deal.”

The offensive line, a unit that has stayed relatively injury free, has spurred the Knights to almost 215 rushing yards and 41.3 points per game.

"It is a group of guys that love each other and love running the ball," Kinney said. "It is about getting the job done up front and asserting our dominance."

Wartburg navigated its way through the regular season undefeated, including a comeback win over Coe College in the final week to earn the American Rivers Conference’s automatic bid into the playoffs.

The postseason has featured wins over two top-10 opponents in Wisconsin-La Crosse and St. John’s (Minn.) along with a 45-17 quarterfinal victory over Aurora University last week.

“We have all the confidence we need,” Reyes said. “We believe if we play our style of football, we can win about any game we play. We respect the team we’re about to play, but we definitely think it is a team we can beat.”

Mount Union is the gold standard of D-III football with 13 national titles. The Purple Raiders (13-0) are in the semifinal round for the 26th time in 27 years not counting the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

Wartburg (13-0) is in the semifinals for the first time in school history, and the first program from its conference to reach the final four since Simpson in 1997.

The Knights have used the phrase “nameless, faceless opponents” all season.

“Nobody expected us to go this far, so it makes it that much sweeter,” Kinney said. “Being around the guys for this long, our team chemistry and team morale is at an all-time high. It is fun to be around the locker room with all the guys having fun and playing the game we all love.

“It doesn’t matter who lines up against us. We’re going to do what we do and attempt to take care of business.”

The Q-C connection is not lost on Kinney or Reyes.

Kinney grew up playing basketball and baseball against some of his current teammates. Reyes and Assumption alum Donaven Juarez participated in youth football together.

That has helped enhance the chemistry.

“These are guys I’ve known for eight to 10 years,” Kinney said. “It has been awesome to come to college together, get to know each of them on a deeper level and become best of friends.”

Reyes, along with Juarez and fellow Assumption grad Antonio Santillan, are among the fifth-year seniors playing vital roles for the Knights.

They attempt to prolong their season and career for one more week. The winner advances to the Dec. 16 Stagg Bowl (national championship) against North Central or Mary Hardin-Baylor in Annapolis, Md.

“The clock is ticking and it is getting real close to the end,” Reyes said. “It is definitely bittersweet right now.

“Honestly, the part I’ll miss the most is just coming out for practice with these guys every day. Not being able to see these guys every day again, that is the tough part.”

The Knights have created a wealth of memories in the last month. They hope to add a few more this week during their trip to Alliance, Ohio.

"We're just fighting for another week," linebacker Owen Grover said, "fighting for the life of this family and fighting to keep us together and another chance to play football together."

'A bad dude'

Nursing a left dislocated ankle, quarterback Nile McLaughlin has spent the past couple of weeks getting around the Wartburg College campus on a scooter.

"(My scooter game) has gotten very good," McLaughlin said when asked about it this week. "It was a little shaky at first, but that thing has seen a lot of different people the last couple of weeks. 

"I think I need to put a little air in the tires."

Despite going down with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Wartburg's second-round playoff win over St. John's two weeks ago, the North Scott graduate managed to start and play into the fourth quarter of last Saturday's quarterfinal win over Aurora. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

"No. 8 is a bad dude, running out there with like half an ankle," defensive lineman Jordan Downing said. "It says a lot about him and our program.

"Everybody is fighting for the life of this football team."

After an X-ray and MRI showed no damage, McLaughlin spent four to five hours a day last week with the trainer trying to get himself in position to play.

"It was a little bit of a grind, but I didn't want to miss out on an opportunity to play in an Elite 8 game at home with my best friends," McLaughlin said. "I was going to do whatever I could to be out there."

McLaughlin was expected to practice more this week and scheduled to start Saturday's semifinal game at Mount Union.

"We're happy with where he's at right now in comparison to where it was a week ago at this time," Wartburg coach Chris Winter said Tuesday.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

Q-C PIPELINE

Here is a look at the 13 players from the area listed on Wartburg College's two-deep for Saturday's game at Mount Union:

Quarterback: Nile McLaughlin (North Scott); Carter Markham (North Scott)

Running back: Hunter Clasen (Bellevue)

Receiver: Patrick Mulholland (Clinton Prince of Peace)

Offensive line: Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt); Sam Reyes (North Scott); Brandt Petersen (Central DeWitt)

Tight end: John McConohy (Central DeWitt)

Defensive line: Donaven Juarez (Assumption); Riley Konrardy (Bellevue)

Linebackers: Nate Link (North Scott); Antonio Santillan (Assumption)

Safety: Sam Kissner (Sherrard)

AT A GLANCE

Who: Wartburg (13-0) vs. Mount Union (13-0)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Alliance, Ohio

At stake: Winner advances to the national title game Dec. 16 against North Central or Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Streaming: ESPN+

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the…

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News