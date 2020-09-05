Kinnick quiet reaches the Quad-Cities

When it comes to a fall weekend without a Hawkeye home football game, the bottom line isn’t entirely the bottom line for Quad-Cities area businesses impacted.
"The energy in this place on a fall Friday or Saturday when people are coming in from the east and going to games, it’s unique," said Delia Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott.
"Whether it’s Iowa fans traveling to Iowa City or fans from other Big Ten schools coming through, it creates a fun atmosphere that has everybody in a good mood. We’re going to miss that this fall."
Johnson County, and the Iowa City-Coralville area specifically, expects to take an economic hit of about $110 million because of the Big Ten Conference's decision to postpone its fall sports seasons.
That includes seven Iowa home football games, Saturdays when 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium becomes center stage in the sports world in Eastern Iowa.
Hawkeye games help fill hotel rooms, restaurants and other businesses, and that impact does reach the Quad-Cities.
Jeff Grunder, the chief operating executive at the Machine Shed just off of Interstate 80 in northwest Davenport, sees that impact not only at the Davenport restaurant but at its sister property, Gramma’s Kitchen, located just across the road from the Iowa 80.
"We see it in the breakfast crowd and to a lesser degree the dinner crowd," Grunder said. "When the Hawkeyes are at Kinnick, it does bring in added business. I’m sure it’s the same for others up and down the interstate."
Kickoff times are a factor in the size of the business bump Quad-City area establishments receive when Iowa plays football.
"When it’s an 11 o’clock game, we have a good early breakfast rush but not as much of one as when the games are later because people are in a hurry to get to Iowa City," Grunder said. "Give me a good afternoon kickoff time and it’s going to be busy for breakfast all morning and the day is going to be good."
Grunder estimates that one of those good kickoff times can result in an additional $2,000 in business compared to a Saturday when there isn’t an Iowa football game taking place at Kinnick Stadium.
Dan Huber, the owner of the Frontier Hospitality Group which owns the Best Western Steeplegate Inn in Davenport and the Cambria Hotel in Bettendorf, said the impact of Hawkeye football weekends at his properties is slight.
"Certainly not at the level that they would see in the Iowa City and Coralville area," Huber said. "We may have a few extra people in from the Chicago area on those weekends who are headed to games, but it’s not that significant."
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, said while no specific analysis of the impact of Iowa football on the economy in the Quad-Cities region has been conducted, he suspects there is one.
"Based on our proximity to Iowa City and location on a major thoroughfare, I would think, especially at businesses along the I-80 corridor, that additional people would be coming through the doors on Fridays and Saturdays on Iowa home football weekends," he said.
Herrell, who has worked in areas that are home to Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference universities, said there does tend to be extended economic activity generated in a radius around communities that are home to major universities.
"From the airport to the hotels to restaurants and convenience stores and gas stations, there is an impact," Herrell said. "While in the Quad-Cities, 45, 50 miles away from Iowa City, the impact is different than it is in a community where the college is the bread and butter, there is an impact."
Grunder sees that extending beyond the restaurant he operates.
"From fans in the Quad-Cities running into Hy-Vee to buy supplies for their tailgate or stocking up just to watch the game at home, that is business generated by a game at Kinnick," Grunder said. "We’re all going to miss that to some degree this fall."
Meier sees that as the continuation of a tough year throughout the travel and hospitality industry since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March.
"The lack of traffic since March has been devastating for a lot of businesses," Meier said. "It’s been a very tough year."
About the only thing Meier expects to miss more than crowds of football fans fueling their vehicles and stomachs at the Iowa 80, an attraction in itself as the World’s Largest Truckstop, is the football itself.
"We’re sad that we won’t be able to go watch games," Meier said. "Saturdays at Kinnick, those are special days and we’re all looking forward to getting those back when things get back closer to normal."
