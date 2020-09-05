Kinnick quiet reaches the Quad-Cities

"We see it in the breakfast crowd and to a lesser degree the dinner crowd," Grunder said. "When the Hawkeyes are at Kinnick, it does bring in added business. I’m sure it’s the same for others up and down the interstate."

Kickoff times are a factor in the size of the business bump Quad-City area establishments receive when Iowa plays football.

"When it’s an 11 o’clock game, we have a good early breakfast rush but not as much of one as when the games are later because people are in a hurry to get to Iowa City," Grunder said. "Give me a good afternoon kickoff time and it’s going to be busy for breakfast all morning and the day is going to be good."

Grunder estimates that one of those good kickoff times can result in an additional $2,000 in business compared to a Saturday when there isn’t an Iowa football game taking place at Kinnick Stadium.

Dan Huber, the owner of the Frontier Hospitality Group which owns the Best Western Steeplegate Inn in Davenport and the Cambria Hotel in Bettendorf, said the impact of Hawkeye football weekends at his properties is slight.