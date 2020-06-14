Koerner: Things are 'going to be okay'

Thanking people for their concern after he was injured in an accident Friday night, Iowa safety Jack Koerner wrote Sunday on Twitter that he was "going to be okay.''

Koerner and a friend from his hometown of West Des Moines, Cole Coffin, were injured when the Sea-Doo they were on collided with a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks early Friday evening.

The Hawkeye junior was taken by ambulance to the Lakes Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., while Coffin was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., following the incident.

Koerner was at the lake after completing his first week of voluntary workouts with the Hawkeyes, traveling with his father, Gary, to mid-Missouri for a father-son weekend with several other family friends.

Both Koerner and his father reached on social media Sunday to offer thanks for the support they had received since the incident.

"I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers,'' the Hawkeye defensive back wrote. "I'm going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible. Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole.''