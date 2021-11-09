Kolar's competitiveness legendary

AMES — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is an impressive person.

He’s an All-American tight end and holds a 3.99 GPA as a mechanical engineering major.

As a sophomore, he spent one of his media availabilities giving an overview of what fluid dynamics was.

But he has one shortfall. He’s a sore loser.

“Charlie struggles with losing,” linebacker Mike Rose said. “He’s been getting a little better, but whether it’s pool or pickleball or anything, you have to tell him to grow up a little bit sometimes.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy said Kolar has broken multiple pool sticks and has been known to throw the cue ball.

It’s that competitiveness that coach Matt Campbell loves in Kolar. It’s also that competitiveness that Campbell likes to take a few jabs at.

“I’d like to roast Charlie for a while right now because I know he gives me a lot when he’s up here,” Campbell said. “What is so impressive about Chuck is he’s as high-end of a competitor as I’ve been around.