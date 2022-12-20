Labas listed as QB1 for Hawkeyes' bowl game

Joe Labas is positioned to make his first start at quarterback and he will be surrounded by a healthier collection of talent when Iowa plays in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl next week.

The Hawkeye depth chart for the match-up against Kentucky in Nashville was unveiled Tuesday, including a handful of changes throughout the lineup reflecting where Iowa is at as it works toward its 11 a.m. game on New Year’s Eve.

With senior Spencer Petras injured and back-up Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, Labas ascends to the top of the depth chart under center.

Neither Labas, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound redshirt freshman, or Carson May, a 6-3 true freshman listed as the Hawkeyes’ second-team quarterback, has taken a snap at the college level.

Labas will benefit from the return of Big Ten tight end of the year Sam LaPorta and starting fullback Monte Pottebaum, who both missed Iowa’s final regular-season game against Nebraska with injuries.

With eight-game starter Arland Bruce in the transfer portal, Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini are listed as the Hawkeyes’ starters at receiver with Brody Brecht and Alec Wick listed as the back-ups.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive line will also undergo some changes.

Gennings Dunker, a redshirt freshman, is listed as a first-time starter at right guard and Nick DeJong, a seven-game starter at guard, is listed as Iowa’s starting right tackle. Beau Stephens and Jack Plum are listed as the back-ups.

The other three starting spots on the front five, Mason Richman at left tackle, Connor Colby at left guard and Logan Jones at center, remain unchanged.

Cornerback Cooper DeJean, injured during the first quarter of the game against Cornhuskers, is listed as the starting left cornerback in a secondary that will see Sebastian Castro shift into the strong safety spot that Kaevon Merriweather played throughout the season.

Merriweather, who earned all-American honors, announced Saturday that he was opting out of the bowl game to begin preparations for the NFL draft.

Castro will be making his eighth start of the season, although the other seven came at the hybrid “cash’’ position on defense.