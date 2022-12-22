Labas on the run readying for Hawkeye debut

Joe Labas has been on the run since learning he was in a position to start at quarterback for the Iowa football team in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

It’s a new role for the redshirt freshman who spent the fall running the Hawkeyes’ scout team offense, but being on the run is nothing new for Labas.

He brings some mobility to the position that Iowa hopes to put to use in the 11 a.m. game against Kentucky on New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

“I’m cool with running the ball if the call comes to do that," Labas said Thursday during a video conference. “I’ll be ready to go."

Labas, who has not taken a single snap in a game for the Hawkeyes since arriving on campus in the spring of 2021, welcomes the opportunity that presented itself when starter Spencer Petras suffered an injury in Iowa’s final regular-season game and back-up Alex Padilla placed his name in the transfer portal days later.

“It was a shock, a mix of a lot of emotions when I found out," Labas said. “I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s pretty cool and pretty nerve-wracking at the same time."

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound native of Brecksville, Ohio, last started a game in the fall of 2020 for Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School in suburban Cleveland.

A multi-sport athlete who also played basketball and baseball, Labas lettered in each of his four years of high school football, completing 67% of his passes for 2,349 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.

Teammates are getting a taste of what Labas has to offer as bowl preparations have played out this month in Iowa City.

“He’s been getting his feet wet the last couple of weeks," tight end Sam LaPorta said. “I think every day he’s feeling much more confident in the huddle with the play calls. He’s handling it well. He’s good on his feet and we’ll see what he can do."

Cornerback Riley Moss said Labas’ ability to extend plays has been different.

“Joe is mobile and we’re not particularly used to that when we go Iowa against Iowa in practice," Moss said. “They’re running some different stuff for him as well and he’s doing a great job of stepping up."

Receiver Diante Vines said a few wrinkles have been added to the Iowa offense to maximize Labas’ skill set.

“Joe looks good and he’s working to get the throws down. He has a good command of the offense and he has a great arm," Vines said. “He’s getting better every day."

Labas agrees with that.

He described his first practice as Iowa’s QB1 as a little rough around the edges, edges that have smoothed out a bit as he has worked from one practice to the next.

“The first practice compared to today, there’s definitely been a huge difference as I’ve gotten used to everything," Labas said. "There’s been a big learning curve for sure."

In the role he now fills, he has found things to move at a different tempo on the practice field.

“It is a different pace than the scout team," Labas said. "There’s a lot more mental preparation. It’s been a good experience for me. I’m getting comfortable, getting in a lot of good reps and I’m doing as good of a job as I can."

Those reps are important not only for the present as Iowa prepares for a rematch with a Kentucky team it faced on New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl, but also in the development of Labas.

While Iowa will add Michigan transfer Cade McNamara to the roster in the spring, Labas said he really hasn’t "put much thought into" where he fits in moving forward.

“My focus has been on the bowl game. It’s been a while since I’ve started a game and I want to make sure that I am ready to go," Labas said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday that both Labas and his back-up, true freshman Carson May, are both making progress.

“It’s hard to work more than two quarterbacks during the course of the season and that’s where this is a really unusual situation," Ferentz said.

“The person who suffered the most here is Spencer just because it ended up being an injury that needed surgery. That part is really hard. It’s hard for him to be out there watching with a sling on, but he’s done a great job of helping and coaching Joe up."

Labas said Petras has been extremely helpful, working almost like another coach.

“He talks to me after every single play and it helps a lot," Labas said. “It’s been great to have his support. He knows the offense as well as anybody and I have a great deal of respect for him."

Labas said he is comfortable with the Iowa playbook as well, feeling like he is capable of running whatever plays are called during Music City Bowl.

“I feel like I can execute whatever I’m asked to do," he noted. “I’m working hard to get ready for the bowl and doing the best I can to help lead our team."