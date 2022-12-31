Labas up to the challenge in Hawkeye win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Labas was up to the challenge.

The Iowa offense didn’t set any records Saturday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but in a matchup between two quarterbacks who had never taken a snap in a college game before the Hawkeyes’ redshirt freshman put his team in a position to earn a 21-0 win over Kentucky.

Labas completed 14-of-24 passes for 139 yards and the game’s only offensive touchdown. He also ran four times for 11 yards.

He connected on his first three pass attempts of the game, hitting Diante Vines, Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey all for gains of more than 10 yards.

“That was huge. I was obviously a little nervous at first, but to get those in, it really helped a lot," Labas said.

Coach Kirk Ferentz compared Labas’ performance to what Cooper DeJean, named the game’s most valuable player, did for the Iowa defense.

“You talk about Cooper and obviously he had a great game, but Joe Labas might be as valuable as Cooper just in the fact that he didn’t make any critical mistakes out there," Ferentz said. “That’s easier said than done."

The turnover-free outing was the seventh in 13 games this season for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa finished those games with a 6-1 record, the only loss a 27-14 setback to Michigan.

“I’m just proud of the way he handled things after getting thrown into it pretty suddenly," Ferentz said.

Ferentz said he believed Labas had a chance to put together a solid performance based on what he saw in the past two weeks of practice.

“The first couple of weeks were really bumpy, but last week he settled down a little bit," Ferentz said.

Injured starter Spencer Petras was in Labas’ corner from the start, helping him in any way he could, and back-up Carson May joined Labas in huddles on the practice field to make certain communication was where it needed to be.

“It was guys helping each other out. The growth he’s gotten, it wouldn’t have been there until this opportunity opened up," Ferentz said. “He has really worked hard and I thought he did a really good job."

Among Ferentz’s biggest concerns was simply getting plays off in time.

“We were worried about the 25-second clock and in pregame we had a center-quarterback exchange (problem) on the first play. That stuff isn’t really reassuring sometimes, but he played with poise and he has a little juice to him, too, which was fun to see," Ferentz said.

Labas said ball security was his top priority, something he said turned out to be “huge" in helping Iowa finish off the season with a win.

It also proved to be a day when there was plenty to learn.

He figured that out pretty quickly.

“Getting hit for the first time in a couple of years, that sure kind of took me back," Labas said. “I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is how it feels.’ That was something."

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had an appreciation for what Labas and the Wildcats’ starter, true freshman Destin Wade, went through.

Wade completed 16-of-30 passes for 98 yards. In addition to having both of his interceptions returned for touchdowns, he recovered a couple of his own fumbles.

“I wanted to let Destin do what he could, see what it looks like and he’ll learn from this," Stoops said. “Both of us were a little shorthanded coming into the game and I thought Iowa played well. They played better than us."