When it comes to tight ends, nobody's pipeline to the pros flows harder than the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This year's team has two players soon likely ticketed for the NFL in junior Luke Lachey and senior Erick All, a transfer from Michigan who had a touchdown catch Saturday in his Hawkeyes' debut.

Currently, two of the three highest-paid tights in the NFL are former Hawkeyes. T.J. Hockenson's new deal with the Minnesota Vikings reset the market and ranks him No. 1 at $17 million per season. George Kittle ranks third at $15 million per year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lachey, who had a team-best seven catches for 73 yards in Iowa's 24-14 season-opening win against Utah State on Saturday, understands the legacy of the position.

"Well, I mean, it's pretty obvious why it's called tight end U," the Columbus, Ohio, product said. "You look at all the tight ends that have come out of Iowa, it's pretty incredible."

That list also includes Sam LaPorta, who was taken early in the second round of the NFL draft and was to debut with the Detroit Lions on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Noah Fant, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, is in a contract year with the Seattle Seahawks. Parker Hesse is on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, while Shaun Beyer is looking to catch on after spending the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

While Hockenson and Kittle have helped turned tight end into a glamour position, at least on the pay scale, at Iowa, the position is learned first with your hand in the dirt.

"You're not going to get on the field if you're not willing and capable of blocking," the 6-foot-6, 253-pound Lachey said. "It's nice to get the ball and all of that, but ideally you want to do a bunch of different things, at least that's the goal."

Lachey started the season on the radar of NFL teams. The tight end position is stacked. Georgia's Brock Bowers is mocked by many draft analysts to be a high first-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Big Ten has a bumper crop of blue-chippers at the position. Along with Lachey and All at Iowa, Ohio State's Cade Stover and Brevyn Spann-Ford also are draft eligible.

Lachey might be as well-rounded as any, however. He's a proven people-mover in the run game and is a tough matchup when the ball is in the air. Last season, playing alongside LaPorta, Lachey had 28 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

He credited his high school basketball playing days for his propensity for high-pointing the ball in traffic, knowing full well he's likely often to take a big shot.

"This is a thing us tight ends talk about, is that you're going to get hit, so you might as well come down with the ball," Lachey said. "If you don't catch it, you're still going to get hit."

Tight ends figure to factor heavily into Saturday's Cy-Hawk Series game in Ames. In Iowa State's 30-9 win over Northern Iowa in its opener, both touchdown passes thrown by Cyclones redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht were caught by tight ends — 6-7 freshman Benjamin Brahmer and 6-5 redshirt sophomore Tyler Moore of Des Moines.

Lachey, who also excels in the classroom as a two-time All-Academic Team selection, looks forward to playing in front of a hostile crowd Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

"I remember the last time we played there (2021), little kids were flipping us off in the tunnel. It was really fun and exciting," Lachey said. "It's what sports are all about. Going into a hostile environment, trying to perform and hopefully shut their fans up."