Late goal-line stand helps UNI topple SIU

Baker tried to bring SIU back through the air, completing 27 of 42 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown, a 52-yard strike to Landon Lenoir in the first half.

UNI took the lead for good on the opening drive of the second half.

Quarterback Theo Day converted one first down with his legs, and dodged three Saluki defenders on a third-and-9 to extend another set of downs. He was pressured on a third-and-5 from the Saluki 19, but got just enough on his pass to tight end Kyle Fourtenbary in the right flat so the 6-foot-4, 245-pound graduate was able to grab it before it hit the turf. Fourtenbary turned it upfield just in time to beat the defense to the end zone.

Matthew Cook's third field goal of the day, a 44-yarder in the last three minutes, put the Panthers up 23-16.

SIU rushed for only nine yards in the opening half, but came away with a seven-point lead.

Baker's 52-yard touchdown pass to Lenoir and two Nico Gualdoni field goals added up to a 13-6 lead. SIU threw for 209 yards on 20 attempts in the first half, as Baker completed 16 of them. The Salukis overcame a fumble in their endzone and forced two Panther turnovers to help their cause. SIU's 218 yards more than doubled UNI's 87 in the opening half.