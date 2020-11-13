Lawsuit filed, additional Hawkeyes among plaintiffs

The group alleges that they were subjected to "serious and pervasive discriminatory treatment and harassment'' during their time with the Hawkeye program.

Solomon-Simmons, in a release, said the plaintiffs he represents allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to conform to hair, clothing styles and culture to fit the "Iowa Way,'' and were retaliated against for speaking out.

The attorney announced on Tuesday that the group was planning to proceed with with a lawsuit after the university was unwilling to meet demands it made in an Oct. 5 letter to the university officials.

In addition to filing the lawsuit, Solomon-Simmons said he was filing civil rights complaints with the United States Department of Education, the United States Department of Justice and the State of Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

In response to the initial letter of Oct. 5, on Oct. 18 the university denied the monetary and personnel change demands sought by the group and indicated many of other demands made for changes within the athletics department and football program had already taken place.

In a statement issued after the group's settlement demands were withdrawn, the university said "the stories shared by former athletes this summer resulted in a strong commitment to improve.

"To that end, the University of Iowa continues to work hard to become a more inclusive campus for all students. We appreciate the athletes using their voices, and we are on a positive path forward with our team.''

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.