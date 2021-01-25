Leathernecks preparing for a 'different' season

Four practices into a unique spring season, Western Illinois football coach Jared Elliott has reached two conclusions.
This season, with practices beginning in January and an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule running through mid-April, will be different in so many ways and he also senses that the Leathernecks can’t wait to be a part of it.
He said it seemed strange walking off the practice field Sunday, knowing that NFL conference championship games were about to begin in Green Bay and Kansas City and that his own team’s first game was still about three weeks away.
Elliott acknowledged that it felt good to finally be walking off the practice field again, working with a team preparing to start a delayed season.
“The energy level I’m seeing right now is off the charts,’’ Elliott said Monday during Western Illinois’ online preseason media day.
While the Leathernecks have plenty of work to get done before a Feb. 19 opener at South Dakota, Elliott said his team seems reinvigorated by the opportunity to be back on the field together.
“I thought the fall was hard on our staff and on our players,’’ Elliott said. “Especially for the players who were looking around, seeing their buddies from high school playing ball for Texas or Oklahoma or Iowa. Watching their friends play on Saturday and having to sit and watch, that was hard.’’
For most, it was the first time in years they hadn’t been playing the game in the fall.
“It was heavy, just a heavier feeling, and I think that’s natural,’’ Elliott said.
Already dealing with spring practices and summer workouts being canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, when the NCAA delayed the Football Championship Subdivision season until the spring semester it added to the stress players felt.
“There were a lot of tough days,’’ Leathernecks returning starting quarterback Connor Sampson said.
The NCAA did allow FCS teams 15 days of practice time during the fall semester.
Sampson said the Leathernecks tried to make the most of that time and spent additional time in the weight room and on their individual games working to grow their bodies and skill.
“Now, we’re excited to be back on the field, getting ready to play the game we love,’’ Sampson said. “The energy, it’s through the roof.’’
Elliott took the practice field last week with questions.
“There is nothing traditional about what we are doing right now,'' Elliott said. "Typically, you have your whole summer, then a lengthy camp of almost a month with no distractions and all that matters is football from morning to night.''
Elliott wondered how well players would retain concepts and schemes introduced in the fall when they returned to campus following Christmas break.
He was also curious to see what type of physical shape the Leathernecks would be in after several weeks of enjoying holiday home cooking and just how the team would react to a different preseason.
Elliott has been pleased with both the retention of knowledge he has seen in practice so far and in the conditioning of his players. He said both indicate how important a return to competition is to the Leathernecks.
“We've added 16, 17 new guys, guys who weren't able to participate in fall ball. The retention level of the guys who were here was awesome. I am very pleased with that,'' Elliott said.
"Where it has been very difficult for us is trying to teach, install and get these guys ready to play in a short, compacted period of time. It's not easy.''
Many of the Leathernecks' newcomers play on offense, a group that includes running back JaTarvious Whitlow, the leading rusher at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 who arrived at Western Illinois with two years of eligibility remaining.
Elliott expects the newest Leathernecks to grasp what they are being taught in time.
"For a lot of these guys, it will be week two, three or four when you fully see the light bulb go on in terms of what we were doing schematically,'' Elliott said. "It's not just that. These guys are trying to build relationships with their teammates, get a lay of the land.''
Elliott said his team is “nowhere near ready to play a game,’’ but he welcomes the chance for Western Illinois to take the field against an outside opponent for the first time since a 1-11 season ended in November, 2019.
"There is a different feeling to this team, some really good leadership. What these kids have had to handle, their maturity, the things they have gone through ... I have been really pleased with of our leadership,'' Elliott said, believing the Leathernecks have improved depth in a number of areas.
"I am having fun coaching this team because I enjoy being around these players. They are hungry, driven, motivated. They are guys you don't have to harp on. All of those things have an encouraging component.''