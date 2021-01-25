Leathernecks preparing for a 'different' season

Elliott wondered how well players would retain concepts and schemes introduced in the fall when they returned to campus following Christmas break.

He was also curious to see what type of physical shape the Leathernecks would be in after several weeks of enjoying holiday home cooking and just how the team would react to a different preseason.

Elliott has been pleased with both the retention of knowledge he has seen in practice so far and in the conditioning of his players. He said both indicate how important a return to competition is to the Leathernecks.

“We've added 16, 17 new guys, guys who weren't able to participate in fall ball. The retention level of the guys who were here was awesome. I am very pleased with that,'' Elliott said.

"Where it has been very difficult for us is trying to teach, install and get these guys ready to play in a short, compacted period of time. It's not easy.''

Many of the Leathernecks' newcomers play on offense, a group that includes running back JaTarvious Whitlow, the leading rusher at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 who arrived at Western Illinois with two years of eligibility remaining.

Elliott expects the newest Leathernecks to grasp what they are being taught in time.