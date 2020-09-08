Legislators encourage Big Ten to review decision

With football teams in the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference preparing to start seasons this week and Southeastern Conference programs working toward a kickoff in two weeks, Big Ten leaders are under increasing pressure to do the same.

Legislative leaders in six states that are the home to seven Big Ten universities, including Iowa, sent a letter Tuesday to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its decision to postpone fall sports seasons throughout the conference because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter was authored by Lee Chatfield, the speaker of house in Michigan, and it encourages Warren to get Big Ten football teams back on the field as quickly as possible.

“Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage,’’ Chatfield wrote.

“These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week. Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support student scholarships.’’