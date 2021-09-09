Life, football coming together to forge strong path for SAU's Wickens

“Ever since then, I started researching diets and how to feel satiated throughout the day with eating as few calories as possible and learned how to work out efficiently.

“After the weight loss, that's how it clicked that I wanted to be a strength coach.”

And the paths crossed again. He is now majoring in Human Performance and Fitness.

“It all intertwined,” he said, noting a number of friends from back home have become interested in a healthier lifestyle because of his new approach to life. “A lot of them ask me questions about it and it makes my day when I can help them out and achieve their own personal goals.”

All that has led to what Wickens has identified as his potential future goals for himself.

“Plan A is to be a high school or college strength and conditioning coach,” Wickens said. “Plan B is to open up my own training facility somewhere and train athletes privately — for all sports or just football, I'm not sure yet.”

Which is appropriate, according to SAU football coach Mike Magistrelli, who says he thinks the world of his two-year starter not only for his play but his ability to transform his body over the years.