Life, football coming together to forge strong path for SAU's Wickens

Life can be full of twists and turns and we aren't always sure where they take us or how they connect.
St. Ambrose University offensive lineman Logan Wickens is one who admits that he has faced a few of those curves in the road in his short 21 years. But along that path he has also had a few light bulb moments that have clearly illuminated his path — both on and off the football field.
“It all fits together,” Wickens said.
Well, it does now.
Along the way from Rock Falls High School to SAU there were some doubts. And plenty of moments of consternation. And enough football in there to help him keep everything in perspective.
For Wickens, a mountain of a Fighting Bee offensive right guard at 6-foot-3, 325-pounds, his lessons started well before stops at Loras College and Clear Lakes Junior College in Minnesota prior to landing in Davenport.
In fact, they started for him back in high school when he was planning his path to big-time Division I football as a defensive lineman.
“Between my sophomore and junior year of high school I was playing football at approximately between 400 to 425 pounds,” said Wickens, calling himself a bowling ball of a human. “Now I currently weigh 325.”
While the thought process for linemen — both offensive and defensive — is “the bigger the better,” Wickens saw it differently.
“I figured out there was a difference between being 420 pounds of mostly fat and being 320 pounds of fat and lean muscle tissue,” he said. “I remember specifically one day after lifting that our strength coach in high school saw me walking funny and my knees were giving out and I was at my peak heaviest.
“He finally sat me down and said, 'Listen, you need to lose some weight. You only get two knees and you need to start dropping some pounds and you'll be a better football player.'”
As Wickens said, “I took that seriously.”
He said that on a Keto diet between his junior and senior years of high school, the pounds melted away as he dropped “60 to 70 pounds, with ease."
"I didn't even notice it, it happened so fast,” he said.
He had also gained the weight fast as he was heading into his freshman year at Rock Falls High School.
“I had no nutritional understanding of how to eat well or what not to eat, what to eat,” he admitted. “I was downing everything in sight like a bottomless pit. My strength coach in high school gave me some pointers and one of the teachers at the high school who worked out in the gym at the time gave me some pointers.
“Ever since then, I started researching diets and how to feel satiated throughout the day with eating as few calories as possible and learned how to work out efficiently.
“After the weight loss, that's how it clicked that I wanted to be a strength coach.”
And the paths crossed again. He is now majoring in Human Performance and Fitness.
“It all intertwined,” he said, noting a number of friends from back home have become interested in a healthier lifestyle because of his new approach to life. “A lot of them ask me questions about it and it makes my day when I can help them out and achieve their own personal goals.”
All that has led to what Wickens has identified as his potential future goals for himself.
“Plan A is to be a high school or college strength and conditioning coach,” Wickens said. “Plan B is to open up my own training facility somewhere and train athletes privately — for all sports or just football, I'm not sure yet.”
Which is appropriate, according to SAU football coach Mike Magistrelli, who says he thinks the world of his two-year starter not only for his play but his ability to transform his body over the years.
“He is probably one of, if not the strongest guys in the program; he's a big guy,” Magistrelli said. “He's very physical and the thing that's been impressive and even surprising with him is how well he moves for his size. A lot of guys that are that size struggle to move, but he's a pretty good athlete for his size, which is pretty impressive.”
Magistrelli affectionately calls him a “weight room junkie,” and that has factored into his ability to play guard and be able to pull around end and lead running plays as well as wall off the middle for sophomore quarterback Tom Casey and SAU's talented running backs
“If you want to find Logan, he's probably in the weight room,” Magistrelli said.
Wickens said he also he spends a lot of time studying the game — his playbook and own films as well as watching other collegiate athletes and pros — in hopes of honing his skills.
While he isn't sure if his pro dreams will become a reality, the affable Wickens is content with his future that could also include the possibility of staying active in football as a coach.
When that begins is another question that has yet to be answered. Because of COVID-19, he has another year of eligibility to use if he wants it. Again, it seems as of things could align perfectly to do that since he said he has to finish his degree next fall anyway.
“I've been a big boy my whole life,” said Wickens, who landed at SAU on the advice of friends. “I don't know if it's time to start cutting down weight and thinking about my health a little more or enjoy my last year of football forever. I haven't quite figured that out yet. I'll more than likely come back and play another year.”