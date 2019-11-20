Like their classmates, Paulsens live the dream

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"To be there and help the younger guys, to support them when things aren’t going so well and to help grow and understand what it takes to play at this level — to help them the way other guys helped us — that means so much to me," Levi Paulsen said. "It’s not always about how many games you start or what your stats are. There’s more to it."

That’s what led Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on a recruiting adventure to Moville, Iowa, population 1,618 and tucked along U.S. Highway 20 a little more than a dozen miles east of Sioux City.

"Quite a breakfast, as you might imagine," Ferentz said, adding that the Paulsen twins had more on their plate than just a hearty Midwestern breakfast as they were being recruited by the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz recalled this week a phone conversation he had with the Paulsens during the recruiting process.

"It was on a Thursday night around like 5:30, 6 o’clock and they were working the popcorn stand at I believe a volleyball game at their high school. The girls were playing volleyball, those guys are working the popcorn stand and telling me they had band practice the next morning at 6," Ferentz said.